Here Are The 33 Best Deals And Discounts I've Found For You On Amazon This Week

Get your basket at the ready because there’s big savings to be had
Amazon
It’s finally Friday and we’ve come to the end of yet another working week, but I’m back with a rundown of the best Amazon bargains for you to get your hands on this weekend.

There are plenty of home essentials currently on offer, including an air fryer reduced by £60, and also some amazing haircare and styling deals such as a GHD hair dryer and BaByliss straighteners.

For tech gurus, there are huge savings on phone charging gadgets, an at-home projector, and an ASUS Chromebook. There are also some great bargains for your little bundle of joys, from a viral night-time settling pink noise machine to an astronaut starry night light.

See something you like? Add it to your basket and head to the checkout to avoid missing out on this week’s big savings.

1
Amazon
Join the air fryer hype whilst this one has a huge 42% off
£79.99 (Was £139) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Enjoy 17% off this Philips blender
£24.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
These airtight food storage containers currently have 25% off
£26.09 (Was £34.97) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Get juicing with 38% off this citrus juicer
£33.99 (Was £54.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Enjoy a 20% saving on this Morphy Richards hand mixer
£27.99 (Was £34.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Save 74% on this mini home projector
£69.99 (Was £269.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Cosy up with 29% off this sherpa blanket
£16.99 (Was £23.99) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Get 15% off this warm 15 tog duvet, perfect for chilly nights
£24.64 (Was £28.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Get 25% off this Tefal clothes steamer
£59.99 (Was £79.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
This handy 3 pack of Dettol anti-bacterial wipes have a 58% saving
£8.89 (Was £21) at Amazon
11
Amazon
This clever handheld vacuum now has 60% off
£23.99 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Make packing a breeze with 20% off these handy luggage cubes
£13.59 (Was £16.99) at Amazon
13
Amazon
You can save 20% on this viral fabric de-bobbler
£11.99 (Was £14.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Get 20% off this lightweight 2-in-1 vacuum
£44 (Was £54.99) at Amazon
15
Amazon
This portable power bank for your phone is currently reduced by 21%
£22.13 (Was £27.95) at Amazon
16
Amazon
Get your hands on this Oral B electric toothbrush, which is 29% off
£69.99 (Was £97.89) at Amazon
17
Amazon
This moisturising recovery shampoo and conditioner duo now have 60% off
£12.49 (Was £31.50) at Amazon
18
Amazon
Make a 12% saving on this must-have sunrise alarm clock
£32.49 (Was £36.99) at Amazon
19
Amazon
Make a whopping 60% saving on this BaByliss hair straightener
£39.99 (Was £100) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Save 45% on these comfy memory foam slippers
£15.99 (Was £28.99) at Amazon
21
Amazon
Take 5 minutes of reflection every morning with 28% off this journal
£9.33 (Was £12.99) at Amazon
22
Amazon
This epilator has 29% off right now
£24.99 (Was £34.99) at Amazon
23
Amazon
Get 20% off this GHD hairdryer
£94.99 (Was £119) at Amazon
24
Amazon
This privacy film window sticker currently has 15% off
£8.49 (Was £9.99) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Make a 15% saving on this fun astronaut starry projector light
£24.64 (Was £28.99) at Amazon
26
Amazon
Save 21% on this clever briefcase BBQ
£39.52 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Get your garden prepared for Spring with 25% off this lawn mower
£89.99 (Was £119.99) at Amazon
28
Amazon
Make a 20% saving on this Kärcher high-pressure washer
£87.49 (Was £109.99) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Save 19% on this smart wireless phone charger
£12.99 (Was £15.99) at Amazon
30
Amazon
Save a huge 57% off this ASUS Chromebook
£129.99 (Was £299.99) at Amazon
31
Amazon
Make a 34% saving on these wireless headphones
£29.74 (Was £44.99) at Amazon
32
Amazon
This Tommee Tippee pink noise sleep aid machine is marked down by 39%
£18.39 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
33
Amazon
Save 15% off this three-piece sleek luggage case set
£144.49 (Was £169.99) at Amazon
