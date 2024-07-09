No Big Deal But It Looks Like This Classic 2000s Film Might Finally Be Getting A Sequel

Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

The moment film fans have been waiting almost 20 years for looks like it might finally be here.

On Monday, Puck was the first to report that a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada could be in the works at Disney, with screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna apparently working on a follow-up to the much-loved original movie.

While the first film centred on Anne Hathaway’s character as she rose the ranks at the fictitious Runway magazine, the online outlet has claimed that the sequel will focus primarily on Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt’s roles, with both actors reportedly set to return for part two.

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt played assistants to Meryl Streep's editor-in-chief in The Devil Wears Prada Moviestore/Shutterstock

According to Puck: “The storyline being discussed focuses on Miranda Priestly, Streep’s Wintour-esque protagonist, at the end of her career, facing the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

“She’s forced to go head-to-head with her former assistant, Blunt’s Emily Charlton, now a high-powered executive at a Kering or LVMH-style luxury group, whose advertising dollars Priestly desperately needs.”

And needless to say, the news – which we should stress is still unconfirmed at the time of writing – has created a whole lot of chat on social media already:

Back in April, Anne Hathaway told V magazine she was unconvinced about the possibility of returning for a Devil Wears Prada sequel.

“We all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we’d all be crazy not to,” she said.

“But there’s a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object. Now with so much being digital, it would just be very different.”

She added: “Maybe me, Stanley [Tucci], Emily [Blunt], Meryl [Streep], [director] Dave Frankel, [costume designer] Patricia Field… we should just all do something else together. That’d be fun.”

Meanwhile, a new musical based on the Oscar-nominated film is coming to London later this year.