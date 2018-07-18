STYLE
18/07/2018 09:40 BST

Meghan Markle Is Inspiring Us To Invest In These Classic Striped Shirts

Sometimes simplicity is best.

Since Meghan Markle wore a blue striped shirt to Wimbledon, we’ve been on the hunt for the ultimate classic shirt. There is nothing groundbreaking in the Duchess of Sussex’s choice, which she paired with silk cream trousers (by Ralph Lauren), a panama hat and black heels, but it is a reminder that sometimes the simplest things can have the biggest style impact.

Visionhaus via Getty Images

The secret behind how Markle’s shirt makes such an impact, is that it is classic but with a point of difference - the loose but tailored fit prevents this look from being dull.

Here are a few high street options if you want to  follow in the Duchess of Sussex’s lead. Buy a size bigger than you normally would to get that tailored yet relaxed silhouette.

  • H&M
    Cotton shirt, £8.99, sizes 4-18, H&M.
  • ASOS
    Oversized Utility Shirt in Green Stripe, sizes 4-14, £30, ASOS.
  • John Lewis
    Hush Striped Metallic Boyfriend Shirt, currently reduced to £40, size 6-12, John Lewis.
  • Mango
    Striped mao collar shirt, sizes 6-12, £15.99, Mango.
  • Topshop
    Casual Striped Shirt, sizes 4-18, £29, Topshop.
  • ZARA
    Contrasting Striped Tunic, sizes XS-XL, £12.99, Zara.
  • Miss Selfridge
    Striped Asymmetric Button Shirt, £30, size 4-16, Miss Selfridge.

