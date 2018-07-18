Meghan Markle Is Inspiring Us To Invest In These Classic Striped Shirts

Since Meghan Markle wore a blue striped shirt to Wimbledon, we’ve been on the hunt for the ultimate classic shirt. There is nothing groundbreaking in the Duchess of Sussex’s choice, which she paired with silk cream trousers (by Ralph Lauren), a panama hat and black heels, but it is a reminder that sometimes the simplest things can have the biggest style impact.
The secret behind how Markle’s shirt makes such an impact, is that it is classic but with a point of difference - the loose but tailored fit prevents this look from being dull.
Here are a few high street options if you want to follow in the Duchess of Sussex’s lead. Buy a size bigger than you normally would to get that tailored yet relaxed silhouette.
-
H&M
-
ASOS
-
John Lewis
-
Mango
-
Topshop
-
ZARA
-
Miss Selfridge