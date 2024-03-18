The Eye-Watering Amount Sharon Osbourne Allegedly Was Paid PER MINUTE On Celebrity Big Brother

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne made headlines this month when it was revealed that she would be staying in the Celebrity Big Brother house as their first ever “lodger”.

During her stay, Sharon received special treatment as a temporary guest in the CBB house, which meant that she got her own room and was not involved in the nominations.

The star’s shortened stay provided plenty of memorable moments, from laying into James Corden over his supposed name-dropping, taking down Anna Wintour (“I think she’s the C-word”) to simply making a vomit noise when describing Ellen Degeneres.

She later went after Adele for supposedly overplaying being English.

But her nine-day stint on the reality show wasn’t without its reward, with the Daily Mail reporting that she earned nearly £7000 for every minute she appeared on screen.

After a source previously revealed a reported £100K day rate to The Sun, the Mail totalled up two hours and 13 minutes of screen time across the nine episodes.

That calculated to around £6,767 per minute in the show, including her entrance, exit and interview on Big Brother: Late & Live.

In response to tabloid rumours about her fee, a member of Sharon’s team previously told Metro that this is “not true”.

Publications also speculated that Sharon did not stay in the house for the full duration due to husband Ozzy’s Parkinson’s disease. The Black Sabbath star has been open about his ailing health in recent years, having also undergone multiple surgeries for a neck injury.