20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
When my cat and I take a nap at the same time very close to each other that’s just parallel play 😌— Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) November 7, 2023
why would anyone rip out a vintage built-in fireplace when you can just do this pic.twitter.com/s9BxC1zuwH— autodesk hate account (@duckbldg) November 7, 2023
instead of twin, full, queen, king -- bed sizes should be based on how many cats you have to accommodate sleeping with you— Dr Mikel Delgado, PhD. Cat Behavior Consultant (@mikel_maria) November 8, 2023
I call this 'my dog is still not adjusted to daylight savings time' #dinner #starvingdog pic.twitter.com/rkRI8an32e— Amy W Schwartz (@lizardschwartz) November 8, 2023
The only demographic that hates daylights savings more than humans are our pets who suddenly are being fed an hour late for NO GOOD REASON— Kikidoodle & Purrmaids @ rccc booth 781 (@KikiDoodleTweet) November 8, 2023
For Minnesota's flag design contest someone just submitted a picture of their dog pic.twitter.com/O29IDGJrFO— Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) November 9, 2023
anyone else lovingly combing dried diarrhea out of their cat's fur on this beautiful Saturday morning— haley (@feederofcats) November 4, 2023
The weather is turning a little colder, which means Onion is starting to caramelize 💖🧅 pic.twitter.com/Fht8AzAffK— jeeyonardo dicaprio 심지연 🍁 (@jeeyonshim) November 6, 2023
Orange cats, please gather round and grab a raffle ticket, we will be distributing the brain cell soon— The Cat Senate ⬅️⬆️ (@TheCatSenate) November 9, 2023
if your partner dresses up, you should too https://t.co/YpoUoFkGND— derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 8, 2023
Realistically cats should live around 100-150 years so that girls could pass them on to their daughters— ⋆┈┈｡ﾟ❃ུ۪ ❀ུ۪ ❁ུ۪ ❃ུ۪ ❀ུ۪ ﾟ｡┈┈⋆ (@periwinkle333) November 7, 2023
one time this guy dunked his whole head into his water bowl and we thought about renaming him "Soggy Tater Tots" but nobody wants those. so Crispy Tater Tots it is pic.twitter.com/owEU9hZkuR— Nebraska Humane Cats (@NHSCats) November 8, 2023
All dogs who come to our office are now given the official job title of “director of entertainment”. Last week we averaged 6 dogs a day, and while they can’t answer the phones and do the accounts, they do add to our culture of fun and kindness. pic.twitter.com/lWou8dgyfS— James Timpson (@JamesTCobbler) November 9, 2023
why are my cats three different art styles pic.twitter.com/VBUcxLUbTn— Fishtopher and Friends (@mrfishtopher) November 10, 2023
ok I’m dressed now pic.twitter.com/QJ0XHWQ1lm— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) November 4, 2023
So messed up I have to work when clearly I’m just meant to spend my days befriending animals pic.twitter.com/VzD51uaQwr— Emma (@CampbellxEmma) November 8, 2023
hasn’t even asked to go outside today, he’s just hanging out like this— corinne 🐕🐈🐈🐆 (@rikkelmania) November 6, 2023
he hates winter so much pic.twitter.com/Pw5S1Cp28F
when i say i got that dog in me pic.twitter.com/em3NWICPhP— beanbo baggins 𓍊𓋼𓍊 (@BBeam_o) November 9, 2023
she just likes keeping her butt warm, okay? pic.twitter.com/DYyanOuhJ2— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) November 9, 2023
Ipad cats pic.twitter.com/zg8LYLLkIo— Lars🌻🇳🇴💉 #NAFOCatsDivision (@Norwegian_Lars) November 7, 2023
