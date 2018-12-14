BBC Rubbishes Claims Cheryl Is Being 'Sidelined' By 'The Greatest Dancer' Bosses

The BBC has rubbished reports that Cheryl Tweedy has been “sidelined” by producers on her new show ‘The Greatest Dancer’.

Cheryl is one of three dance captains on the new BBC talent search, produced by her former ‘X Factor’ boss, Simon Cowell, where she’ll sit alongside ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro Oti Mabuse and ‘Glee’ star Matthew Morrison.

However, in the latest in a string of negative stories written about the star by The Sun, the newspaper claims that producers are now concerned about Cheryl’s media profile, and instead are pushing Oti as their star draw, though a rep for the show has dismissed this outright.