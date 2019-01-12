'The Greatest Showman' Soundtrack Extends Its UK Chart Record After Returning To Number One Spot

The musical movie’s cast recording has scored its 26th non-consecutive week at the top of the charts, pushing it further ahead of Adele’s ’21′, which had 23 weeks at number one, the Official Charts Company said.

‘The Greatest Showman’ soundtrack has extended its record as the longest-running number one album of the decade by topping the charts again.

The soundtrack, which includes vocals from Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron, was the biggest-selling album of 2018, and was the first number one album of 2019.

The film’s huge success offers vindication for lead star Hugh, who stepped away from talks to play James Bond in order to focus on the musical.

He has since revealed that he’d love to do a ‘The Greatest Showman’ sequel, though he’s not too optimistic about whether one would be possible.

“We have a situation in the business where the company that did it [20th Century Fox] has been sold to Disney,” he said last year. “So there are a lot of spinning plates right now.

“I’m not sure what they would do, but it did take a while to get the first one up, and it’s not to be underestimated how difficult it is to get a musical up and going.