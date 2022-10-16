Sea Slug and Odd Socks are the latest stars to bow out from The Masked Dancer – but who was under those costumes? ITV

The Masked Dancer sent two more celebrities packing in Saturday night’s instalment.

Yes, the second-biggest celebrity dance show on TV right now aired another double-unmasking this weekend, with Sea Slug the first character to be eliminated by the judging panel.

It was then revealed that it was Olympian Denise Lewis under the mask, best known for scooping a gold medal in the heptathlon back in 2000.

She told the panel: “It’s been outstanding, seriously!”

Denise also revealed she’d managed not to tell anyone – including her husband – that she had signed up for the ITV dancing show.

Denise Lewis in The Masked Dancer Kieron McCarron/ITV

“That has been the most challenging part of doing the show – not being able to say a word,” she explained.

After Denise’s exit, the judging panel then chose Odd Socks as the next contestant to leave the show, with Kimberley Walsh revealed underneath the mask.

Presenter Joel Dommett revealed there had been references to Girls Aloud songs in every clue package, with Kimberley joking of her character choice: “I had to pick Odd Socks, I’m a mum of three boys, [odd socks] are my life.”

Kimberley Walsh with Joel Dommett Kieron McCarron/ITV

Just three mystery celebs now remain in the competition, with Pearly King, Onomatopoeia and Scissors all going head-to-head in next week’s final.

Completing the line-up this year were former Bake Off contestant Liam Charles, daytime star Liam Charles and footballer David Seaman, who competed as a pair with his ice skater wife Frankie.

