The Single Market Is The Public's Preferred Brexit Deal - The Lords Were Right To Put It Back On The Table

We live in interesting times. On Tuesday night both frontbenches in the Lords suffered defeat – on the same division. Peers voted to put the Single Market back on the table against the wishes of both major parties. What is going on?

They used to joke that command and control was so severe that parliamentarians wore pagers (ask your parents) so the whips could tell them when to breathe. Today, politics has never been more atomised. The Labour Party is split between its front and backbenches on everything from anti-semitism to Syria, and the Tories - stop me if you’ve heard this one before - are hopelessly divided over Europe. Except this time, the stakes are higher and there are rebels on all sides.

That leaves hundreds of our legislators effectively acting as sole traders on our behalf. Votes in parliament always come down to a balancing act between tactics and strategy, principle and judgement – and on Brexit, when party discipline has disappeared, our politicians are left with no choice but to think for themselves.

That is how we got to last night. The Labour leadership felt that their interests were best served through more ‘constructive ambiguity’ – steering clear of controversy in order to keep their electoral coalition together (or put more prosaically, sitting on the fence); the government wanted the Commons decision left alone. Their backbenchers, however, did not agree. Led by Labour’s Waheed Alli, the House of Lords defied the Government and Her Majesty’s Official Opposition to put the Single Market back in play. 83 Labour Peers rebelled, 17 Tories did the same. Anyone who tells you they know what will happen next is lying.

What we do know, however, is that when the public see the trade-offs at the heart of Brexit, membership of the Single Market remains their preferred scenario.

At Global Future, using the Government’s own analysis, we looked at the hit to the public finances of each of the four most likely Brexit scenarios. Each was enormous. The Single Market would cost us about £260million a week, the Canada model would cost £875m a week, a no deal Brexit an eye-watering £1.25billion, and the government’s favoured Bespoke deal would probably come in just over £600million a week.