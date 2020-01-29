The 'Useful Idiots': How These British Academics Helped Russia Deny War Crimes At The UN

It is indeed very likely the victims at Douma were murdered captives. As such a potential warcrime and one that is being covered up by @opcw management, western governments and most of the mainstream media. But the truth is coming out. — Piers Robinson (@PiersRobinson1) January 23, 2020

Although not mandated to attribute blame, the report found chlorine gas was released from two canisters that had been dropped from the air. Syrian government and Russian forces are the only ones equipped with aircraft meaning opposition forces could not have carried out the attack. It fits a well-documented pattern of chemical weapons use by the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad against civilian targets. A European diplomat told HuffPost UK: “There is wide and serious concern about the extent to which academics in the WGSPM appear to be pursuing issues which so closely overlay with Russian lies and propaganda, particularly on the use of chemical weapons in Syria. “Russia appears to be using these academics to amplify and bolster their own disinformation, particularly to undermine the OPCW and divert attention from their own activities. “It is unclear whether these academics are unwittingly and naively acting as agents of propaganda for the Russians – or they actively support Russian misinformation. “Either way, it is difficult to see how their involvement with WGSPM is compatible with having any official role in academia.”

Robinson told HuffPost at the time that his “decision to leave [...] was based on a number of reasons relating to both professional goals and personal circumstances,” and that he was not “criticised or pressured to leave by the university because of my research or public statements”. Shadi Hamid, senior fellow and Middle East expert at the Brookings Institute thinktank, told HuffPost UK: “These academics don’t know enough about the Middle East to be able to sort through what is real and what is not real. “And because these people don’t know a lot about the Middle East, they are susceptible to these kinds of bonkers ideas.”

The WGSPM has published a number of papers that all echo Russian disinformation lines and suggest western governments or those working for them are actually responsible for events such as the Skripal poisoning. How did it start? Some 40 people were killed in a chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Douma in April 2018. Shortly afterwards, the WGSPM set about trying to prove it had been staged by the White Helmets as a means of justifying the US, UK and French missile strikes against the Assad government that had followed. Eliot Higgins of the investigative website Bellingcat told HuffPost UK: “It’s a theory without any evidence to support it. The ‘working group’ are just useful idiots. “This kind of denial of war crimes in Syria – it’s like saying vaccines cause autism, or that 9/11 was an inside job. “It’s insane and the fact their universities still employ them is embarrassing for their universities.” Why does the Working Group believe the chemical attack didn’t happen? The WGSPM does not provide any video, picture or documentary evidence to support its theory. Instead, its central argument – which it describes as “[t]he clearest evidence that the White Helmets were actively involved in managing

a massacre of civilians” - rests on a separate attack in 2017 which it argues Syrian jets could not have carried out because of its location. (The OPCW disagrees.) The Working Group, at something of a stretch, then concludes that “the only possible alternative” is for the White Helmets to have been actively involved in “managing a massacre”.

The Kremlin’s version of what happened in Douma has changed numerous times, from “no attack happened at all” to “British spies did it” to “the White Helmets did it” and various theories in between. Kate Starbird, an expert in online disinformation networks at the University of Washington, told HuffPost UK: “It has all the elements of ‘throw as many different conspiracy theories at the wall until we find one that sticks’. “It’s taken a few years for them to find one that sticks but the techniques are so similar to what we’ve seen in other events like the [downing of flight] MH17 and the Skripal poisoning.”

In November last year Russia’s own OPCW representative addressed The Hague and praised the “dozens of experts, recognised and respected people, with remarkable international reputations, led by Professor Robinson” as it made its case that the OPCW had been hijacked by western nations in order to frame the Syrian government. Russian state media channels have been working hard to promote the narrative, and RT – formerly Russia Today – provided Robinson and McCormack with a platform to air their views.

Caroline Orr, a behavioural scientist who specialises in disinformation networks on social media, told HuffPost UK the paper was “the latest in a long line of misleading and defamatory claims from the ‘working group’”. “It’s done for the purpose of creating confusion about what’s going on in Syria,” she said, “to make people doubt the facts and, ultimately, to bury evidence of some of the most heinous atrocities and war crimes in modern history. “If you look at the tactics they use, they’re straight out of a propaganda handbook.” Undeterred, Russia has stuck to the theory and last week reiterated the claim at the UN.

Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International UK’s Syria campaign manager, told HuffPost UK: “Discrediting the White Helmets is partly about discrediting war crimes evidence. “The White Helmets’ filming at attack sites has meant they’ve built up a significant body of evidence of potential war crimes by pro-Assad and Russian forces – something neither Damascus nor Moscow views kindly. “The millions of Syrians whose lives have been devastated by years of barrel bombing, chemical weapons attacks, imprisonment, torture and killing deserve genuine truth and justice, not this squalid propaganda.”

