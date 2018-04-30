In her letter to the departing Amber Rudd last night, Theresa May included the telling phrase ‘as a former Home Secretary myself…’ And it is May’s own, long tenure at the Home Office that is now firmly in the firing line as the Windrush scandal continues to cause shockwaves across British politics. The Prime Minister certainly has a lot more on her plate than merely deciding who should be handed the poisoned chalice of the job she once occupied. Our snap HuffPost Verdict on the resignation is HERE, but today the questions keep on mounting.

Rudd’s allies say her resignation (she was not forced out) suggests that there is at least some sense of honour left in Westminster. She says she was quitting after ‘inadvertently’ misleading Parliament over the policy of forced deportations and targets. But on the wider issue, it was obvious she felt a sense of responsibility for not having had enough of an oversight of her department or of the Windrush detail. “I didn’t see it as a systemic issue until very recently,” is how she put it to MPs last week. Colleagues say other factors were her unease about the 100,000 migration target and that wider Home Office culture of failing to show discretion to individual cases.

Downing Street has been as tin-eared on this whole awful episode as the Home Office. It was exactly two weeks ago that No.10 ruled out a meeting with Commonwealth leaders to discuss Windrush, only having to rapidly reverse the decision. And it will be worried by the verdict overnight of 60-year-old Anthony Bryan (50 years in UK rewarded with five weeks in a detention centre), one of the first people interviewed in the Guardian: “I feel like I helped bring down the Home Secretary. I feel sorry for her in a sense because it looks like she is taking the punishment for Theresa May”. Expect that to be quoted again and again in the Commons today.

Will May have the honesty to admit what many suspect: that in her drive to cut immigration she failed in a basic duty of care to those who had lived here for much of their lives? Her own Home Office had warned of the 2014 Immigration Bill that “some non-UK born older people may have additional difficulties in providing original documentation”. A risk assessment of her 2013 Right To Rent scheme, to get landlords to monitor migrants, warned it “may provoke discrimination against those perceived to be a higher risk based on an unfounded belief that the person may be a foreign national”.

The PM herself is not expected to make a Commons statement on Rudd or Windrush today, despite Labour’s demands. She appears to be refusing to answer detailed questions about her own culpability, although the Home Affairs Committee will surely demand its own forensic questioning session. The PM risks looking cynical, robotic and, yes, callous. Adding cowardice to the charge sheet will be even worse. But with the danger of more cases of Commonwealth citizens being mistreated by the system, the most honourable thing she could do would be to agree to demands for a judge-led inquiry into the failures to date.

A quick bill securing both citizenship rights and compensation for those affected would be another way to show good faith. Yet it is the debt of honour to the Windrush generation that May most needs to repay. One lasting legacy would be for Rudd’s successor to oversee that “change of culture” at the Home Office that she promised only last Monday. Rudd wanted to allow more “time, more focus, more resources so there can be more engagement with individuals rather than just numbers”.

It’s not clear if her colleagues are listening. Cabinet minister Chris Grayling was sent out to do the morning media round and had all the sunny disposition of an undertaker, trying to play down the death in the family. He told the Today programme the ‘unwanted noise’ of Cabinet resignations should not distract from the Government’s good works. But if the Prime Minister just sticks her fingers in her ears on Windrush, her entire Government and party may pay the price. Not just this week but in coming years.