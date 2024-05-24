These Are 5 Crucial Signs That Your Penis Is Unhealthy

Juan Moyano via Getty Images

A Cleveland Clinic study that looked into how often men go to the doctors found that 65% of men said that they avoid going to the doctors for as long as possible.

One of the reasons that was suggested was that men didn’t want to ‘bother’ their doctors (psst, that’s their job! Don’t worry!), and didn’t want to make them see something that wasn’t actually all that serious.

Advertisement

However, a lot of issues don’t go away without medical intervention. That doesn’t mean that they’re serious but it does mean that getting them seen to is essential.

Additionally, according to men’s health specialist Dr. Peter White of Phallosan Forte, being proactive about penile health in particular is essential for overall well-being and quality of life.

The signs that your penis needs medical attention

Changes in your pee — from how often to how long you pee for

According to Dr White, changes in the way that you urinate, including frequency, stream strength, and colour, should be monitored closely.

They may indicate underlying health conditions such as urinary tract infections, prostate issues, or metabolic disorders like diabetes. These changes serve as crucial warning signs, prompting individuals to seek medical evaluation and intervention.

Advertisement

Increased urination frequency : Frequently needing to urinate can be a sign of urinary tract infections (UTIs), particularly if accompanied by a burning sensation. It may also indicate an overactive bladder or prostate issues such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Additionally, increased urination can be a symptom of diabetes, as the body attempts to expel excess glucose through urine

: Frequently needing to urinate can be a sign of urinary tract infections (UTIs), particularly if accompanied by a burning sensation. It may also indicate an overactive bladder or prostate issues such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Additionally, increased urination can be a symptom of diabetes, as the body attempts to expel excess glucose through urine Decreased urination frequency : Urinating less frequently can be a sign of dehydration, where the body conserves water. It may also indicate an obstruction in the urinary tract or severe kidney issues where the kidneys are not filtering urine effectively

: Urinating less frequently can be a sign of dehydration, where the body conserves water. It may also indicate an obstruction in the urinary tract or severe kidney issues where the kidneys are not filtering urine effectively Weak urine stream : A weak or interrupted urine stream can be associated with prostate problems, such as BPH or prostate cancer, which can obstruct the flow of urine. Urethral strictures, which narrow the urethra due to injury or infection, can also cause a weak stream

: A weak or interrupted urine stream can be associated with prostate problems, such as BPH or prostate cancer, which can obstruct the flow of urine. Urethral strictures, which narrow the urethra due to injury or infection, can also cause a weak stream Changes in urine colour: Dark urine often indicates dehydration but can also signal liver problems if the urine is dark brown. Red or pink urine may suggest the presence of blood, which could be due to a variety of causes, including infections, kidney stones, or more serious conditions such as bladder or kidney cancer

Changes in the skin on the penis — from colour to rashes

Dr White urges that changes in the skin on the penis should be noted and taken seriously.

Even small differences in texture, colour, or appearance, like rashes, bumps, or spots, need attention. While some changes might be minor irritations or reactions, others could signal fungal infections or conditions such as jock itch.

Rashes : A rash on the penis can have multiple causes. A fungal infection or contact dermatitis (an allergic reaction to soaps, lotions, or other substances) are common causes. A healthcare professional should evaluate persistent rashes that do not respond to over-the-counter treatments

: A rash on the penis can have multiple causes. A fungal infection or contact dermatitis (an allergic reaction to soaps, lotions, or other substances) are common causes. A healthcare professional should evaluate persistent rashes that do not respond to over-the-counter treatments Bumps and lumps : Bumps on the penis can vary in significance. Small, flesh-coloured bumps may be pearly penile papules, which are harmless. However, bumps can also indicate genital warts caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), molluscum contagiosum (a viral infection), or more serious conditions like penile cancer, especially if the bumps change in size or shape

: Bumps on the penis can vary in significance. Small, flesh-coloured bumps may be pearly penile papules, which are harmless. However, bumps can also indicate genital warts caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), molluscum contagiosum (a viral infection), or more serious conditions like penile cancer, especially if the bumps change in size or shape Blisters and ulcers : Blisters, which can burst and form painful ulcers, are often a sign of genital herpes, a common sexually transmitted infection (STI). Painless ulcers, on the other hand, may be indicative of syphilis, another STI. These conditions require medical evaluation and treatment

: Blisters, which can burst and form painful ulcers, are often a sign of genital herpes, a common sexually transmitted infection (STI). Painless ulcers, on the other hand, may be indicative of syphilis, another STI. These conditions require medical evaluation and treatment White patches : White patches on the penile skin could be a sign of lichen sclerosis, a chronic skin condition that causes thin, white patches. If left untreated, this condition can lead to scarring and phimosis (tightening of the foreskin)

: White patches on the penile skin could be a sign of lichen sclerosis, a chronic skin condition that causes thin, white patches. If left untreated, this condition can lead to scarring and phimosis (tightening of the foreskin) Scaling and cracking : Dry, scaly skin that cracks can be a symptom of psoriasis or eczema, both chronic inflammatory skin conditions. These conditions can cause significant discomfort and may require specific treatments to manage.

: Dry, scaly skin that cracks can be a symptom of psoriasis or eczema, both chronic inflammatory skin conditions. These conditions can cause significant discomfort and may require specific treatments to manage. Discoloration: Any sudden or unexplained discoloration, such as dark or light patches, should be noted. While some discoloration can be benign, it can also indicate skin conditions or infections.

Change in the shape or curve of the penis

Dr White said: “Penile curvature, while often normal, can sometimes indicate Peyronie’s disease, where scar tissue causes excessive bending during erection. This condition can lead to discomfort and self-image issues.

“Lifestyle adjustments are crucial in managing Peyronie’s disease and promoting penile health.”

These adjustments may include maintaining a healthy weight, adopting a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and engaging in regular physical activity. Additionally, avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption can support overall well-being.

Change in the scent of the penis

Persistent penile odour can be worrying and may indicate underlying issues such as inadequate hygiene or infections like balanitis.

Dr White said: “Regular washing with mild soap and water is crucial for maintaining good penile hygiene and preventing odour.

“Additionally, wearing clean, breathable underwear made of natural fibres can help reduce moisture and bacterial growth.”

Advertisement

Weak or reduced ejaculations

Weak or reduced ejaculations, where there is a noticeable decrease in the volume or force of ejaculation, can be a sign of underlying health issues. These are some key points to consider: