These Are The 83 Labour Peers Who Defied Jeremy Corbyn On Brexit

Theresa May suffered another serious blow in her Brexit battle, as peers inflicted three embarrassing defeats on the government in a single day.

But the PM isn’t the only party leader dealing with trouble in the ranks, as the final Lords vote on the government’s beleaguered EU Withdrawal bill revealed.

A total of 83 Labour peers voted for an amendment tabled by Lord Alli which would see the UK remain part of the European Economic Area - and effectively the single market.

The party’s frontbench abstained, toeing the line with Jeremy Corbyn’s position as leader, but a heavy lobbying campaign by pro-Europe groups saw scores of backbenchers break away to defeat the government regardless.

Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock pointed out that MPs were whipped to vote in favour of an amendment in line with the one proposed by Lord Alli back in December.