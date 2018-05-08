These Are The 83 Labour Peers Who Defied Jeremy Corbyn On Brexit

Theresa May suffered another serious blow in her Brexit battle, as peers inflicted three embarrassing defeats on the government in a single day.
But the PM isn’t the only party leader dealing with trouble in the ranks, as the final Lords vote on the government’s beleaguered EU Withdrawal bill revealed.
A total of 83 Labour peers voted for an amendment tabled by Lord Alli which would see the UK remain part of the European Economic Area - and effectively the single market.
The party’s frontbench abstained, toeing the line with Jeremy Corbyn’s position as leader, but a heavy lobbying campaign by pro-Europe groups saw scores of backbenchers break away to defeat the government regardless.
Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock pointed out that MPs were whipped to vote in favour of an amendment in line with the one proposed by Lord Alli back in December.
He argued that remaining part of the EEA was the best way to avoid a “cliff-edge of huge and costly disruption” to the UK economy.
A total of 50 crossbench peers, 17 Conservatives and 84 Lib Dems backed the Labour rebels, in what MP Chuka Umunna described as a “stunning victory”.
“Now it will be for the Commons to decide,” he added.
“I hope that the Labour front bench will support UK membership of the single market through the EEA, which is what the overwhelming majority of our members and voters want.”
Jeremy Corbyn has said he wants to negotiate a “new, strong relationship” with the single market when the UK leaves the EU in March next year.
The full list of Labour peers who voted for the EEA amendment:
