EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    08/05/2018 21:13 BST

    These Are The 83 Labour Peers Who Defied Jeremy Corbyn On Brexit

    Will the Labour leader shift his single market position?

    PA Wire/PA Images

    Theresa May suffered another serious blow in her Brexit battle, as peers inflicted three embarrassing defeats on the government in a single day. 

    But the PM isn’t the only party leader dealing with trouble in the ranks, as the final Lords vote on the government’s beleaguered EU Withdrawal bill revealed. 

    A total of 83 Labour peers voted for an amendment tabled by Lord Alli which would see the UK remain part of the European Economic Area - and effectively the single market. 

    The party’s frontbench abstained, toeing the line with Jeremy Corbyn’s position as leader, but a heavy lobbying campaign by pro-Europe groups saw scores of backbenchers break away to defeat the government regardless.

    Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock pointed out that MPs were whipped to vote in favour of an amendment in line with the one proposed by Lord Alli back in December.

    He argued that remaining part of the EEA was the best way to avoid a “cliff-edge of huge and costly disruption” to the UK economy.

    A total of 50 crossbench peers, 17 Conservatives and 84 Lib Dems backed the Labour rebels, in what MP Chuka Umunna described as a “stunning victory”.

    “Now it will be for the Commons to decide,” he added.

    “I hope that the Labour front bench will support UK membership of the single market through the EEA, which is what the overwhelming majority of our members and voters want.”

    Jeremy Corbyn has said he wants to negotiate a “new, strong relationship” with the single market when the UK leaves the EU in March next year.

    The full list of Labour peers who voted for the EEA amendment:

    Adams of Craigielea, Baroness 
    Adonis, Lord 
    Alli, Lord 
    Anderson of Swansea, Lord 
    Andrews, Baroness 
    Armstrong of Hill Top, Baroness 
    Bach, Lord 
    Bakewell, Baroness 
    Berkeley, Lord 
    Bradley, Lord 
    Bragg, Lord 
    Brennan, Lord 
    Brooke of Alverthorpe, Lord 
    Browne of Ladyton, Lord 
    Carter of Coles, Lord 
    Cashman, Lord  
    Chandos, Viscount 
    Corston, Baroness 
    Crawley, Baroness 
    Cunningham of Felling, Lord 
    Darzi of Denham, Lord  
    Davies of Stamford, Lord 
    Desai, Lord 
    Drayson, Lord 
    Dubs, Lord 
    Elder, Lord 
    Evans of Watford, Lord 
    Faulkner of Worcester, Lord 
    Foulkes of Cumnock, Lord 
    Giddens, Lord 
    Golding, Baroness 
    Gordon of Strathblane, Lord 
    Hain, Lord 
    Hanworth, Viscount 
    Haskel, Lord 
    Haworth, Lord 
    Henig, Baroness
    Hunt of Chesterton, Lord 
    Jay of Paddington, Baroness
    Judd, Lord 
    Kennedy of The Shaws, Baroness 
    Kinnock of Holyhead, Baroness 
    Kinnock, Lord 
    Knight of Weymouth, Lord 
    Lawrence of Clarendon, Baroness  
    Layard, Lord 
    Levy, Lord 
    Liddell of Coatdyke, Baroness 
    Liddle, Lord 
    Lister of Burtersett, Baroness 
    Livermore, Lord 
    Mandelson, Lord 
    Massey of Darwen, Baroness 
    Maxton, Lord 
    McDonagh, Baroness 
    Mendelsohn, Lord 
    Morgan of Huyton, Baroness 
    Morgan, Lord 
    Morris of Handsworth, Lord  
    Morris of Yardley, Baroness
    Nye, Baroness 
    Pendry, Lord 
    Pitkeathley, Baroness 
    Puttnam, Lord 
    Quin, Baroness 
    Ramsay of Cartvale, Baroness 
    Reid of Cardowan, Lord 
    Rogers of Riverside, Lord 
    Rooker, Lord 
    Royall of Blaisdon, Baroness 
    Sawyer, Lord 
    Smith of Leigh, Lord 
    Snape, Lord 
    Soley, Lord 
    Stone of Blackheath, Lord 
    Tomlinson, Lord 
    Triesman, Lord 
    Turnberg, Lord 
    Watts, Lord 
    Whitaker, Baroness 
    Woolmer of Leeds, Lord 
    Young of Norwood Green, Lord  
    Young of Old Scone, Baroness 

    Related...

    MORE:brexitjeremy corbynlabour partyHouse of Lordsnews uk politicsChuka Umunnasingle marketNeil KinnockWaheed Alli, Baron Allipeers

    Conversations