Breastfeeding Mum Had Best Response When She Was Told To ‘Cover Up’ By A Man

Although women have been breastfeeding children since the dawn of time, there are still some people who think doing so in public is offensive.
One woman had a hilarious response when she was asked to cover up by a man while breastfeeding her four-month-old – by throwing a baby blanket over her own head.
The post, which was shared last week by Carole Lockwood, has now gone viral on Facebook and has been liked more than 55,000 times. The photo features Lockwood’s friend’s daughter-in-law Melanie Dudley, but she says she was compelled to share it because she has had enough of women being shamed for nursing children.
Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Dudley said: “I was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with my entire family and a man asked me to cover myself. I’m usually discreet but we were seated in the back of the restaurant.”
Explaining her spontaneous response, she said: “Breastfeeding is hard enough. This is another layer we don’t need to deal with.”
People wrote more than 14,000 comments in response to the post.
One woman wrote: “It is what breasts are for! We seem to treat them as a sexual body part first. They are primarily for ensuring healthy humans There should be NO debate.”