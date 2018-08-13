This Cat Sanctuary In Greece Has A Job Opening With Your Name On It

A job advert has gone viral this week after offering would-be employees the chance to live on the idyllic Greek island of Syros and look after stray cats for a salary of just €600 (£536) per month. Although the pay might seem low, the position requires you to work for just four hours a day, caring for around 70 cats, and compensates you with an all-expenses paid house and views of the Aegean sea. Not too bad. Not to mention it starts on 1 November - just as the winter arrives in the UK. Whether Brits have been inspired to apply because they fancied themselves a Mamma Mia! lifestyle is unclear, but the charity God’s Little People Cat Rescue says it has now had “thousands” of messages of interest.

British owner Joan Bowell, and her Danish husband, moved to the island seven years ago and started the no-kill, no-cage sanctuary and adoption centre. At first the couple just tried to find homes for stray cats, but in the following years (having raised money through donations) they have been backing a sterilisation project, funded dental operations and nursed motherless kittens. They have also been working with local vets to improve the health of village cat colony and the overall island population. But now the couple are returning to New York where Bowell’s husband has work commitments with the United Nations, according to The Telegraph.

They are looking for a candidate ideally over 45 years old. They say: “From experience the job is most suitable for someone who is responsible, reliable, honest, practically inclined - and really, with a heart of gold!” You are also expected to be able to “trap or handle” feral or non-sociable cats, so knowing a bit about “cat psychology” and “cat whispering” is something that should come naturally to you. They say it would be an added bonus if you’re a trained veterinary nurse or have medical experience. You will be expected to take the cat to the vet in case of illness and therefore will need to be able to drive a manual car.

“You’ll no doubt thrive best if you are the type of person who appreciates nature and likes tranquility - and rest comfortably in your own company. That said, you’ll never feel lonely in the company of the cats and you’ll be expected to live with a small handful of cats in your house,” the post reads. But after being online for just 24 hours, the couple were inundated with applications. Bowell says: “At first I felt somewhat puzzled about the number of mails and messages, but then suddenly people started telling me they’d seen it on major news stations, newspapers and magazines.”