Yup, Victoria Beckham Has 15 Engagement Rings From David – Here's Each One

Francois Durand via Getty Images

I don’t know about you but I am LOVING the resurgence of Beckhams news. The power-couple have been a big deal for the past 25 years but thanks to new documentary series BECKHAM, the iconic duo are back all over our screens and social media.

While the documentary series has had many revelations, one thing that is surprising fans is just how many engagement rings David has given Victoria over the past 25 years and to be honest, we’re here for it. What a way to chronicle your marriage.

Over the course of their 24 years of marriage, David Beckham has gifted Victoria 15 engagement rings. (As much as public knows) And every paparazzi would want to be the first to photograph her ring updates pic.twitter.com/cRO0A1x6LQ — beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) October 9, 2023

1. The OG

. Getty Images

The first of what would turn out to be many engagement rings, the OG was a simple diamond ring that was reported to cost a very normal $85k at the time. Definitely not close to the price of my actual home, nope.

2. The platinum eternity band

. Getty Images

Next, perhaps as a token of celebration for her book Learn to Fly being published, Victoria was sporting a new platinum eternity ring which featured a bevelled edge and white diamonds. She wore this alone, without a wedding ring for around 18 months.

3. The emerald-cut diamond ring with side baguettes

Getty Images

Our golden couple were peak Posh and Becks attending the MTV Movie Awards in 2003 in gorgeous white outfits and this was the first sighting of Victoria’s emerald-cut diamond with side baguettes.

4. The pink oval-cut diamond ring

Getty Images

2004 was the year that The Killers released Mr Brightside, Strictly Come Dancing first arrived on our screens, and the year that the last ever episode of sitcom Friends was aired. In the midst of all of this, the Beckhams were still looking striking and owning red carpets.

It was at the 19th Management 19th Anniversary party where Victoria’s newest engagement ring was spotted. Thought to be a gift for her 30th birthday, the oval-cut pink diamond ring was the perfect accessory to her striking look for the evening while husband David wore... Jeans. It was the 2000′s. We were all a bit weird then.

5. The pear-cut diamond ring

Getty Images

This pear-cut ring was said to be around 17 carats and one of Victoria’s favourite engagement rings. It was worn to the David Beckham Academy launch party, Milan Fasgion Week, Swarovski Fashion Rocks for the Prince’s Trust and perhaps most notably, to Elton John and David Furnish’s civil partnership ceremony in December 2005.

6. The emerald-cut yellow diamond ring

Getty Images

Despite her sleek bob being SO perfect and husband David playing in the World Cup, the real star of 2006 was Victoria’s stunning emerald-cut, yellow diamond ring. I mean, look at it. That is a ROCK.

7. The cushion-cut emerald ring

Getty Images

This is one for the gemstone girlies. Much different to her previous engagement rings, this bold emerald ring was paired with a matching bracelet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in 2007 and was worn throughout that year.

8. The emerald-cut diamond ring

Getty Images

In 2008, Victoria went back to her timeless tastes with this ring. The economy was crashing worldwide but Vicky? She was serving.

9. The oval-cut ruby ring

Getty Images

In 2009, Victoria actually rotated a lot of her rings but, of course, a new one was introduced to the cycle: an oval-cut ruby ring. It had a similar cut to the emerald one and was a very off-brand but still gorgeous complement to her polka dot dress for the Met Gala’s “Model as Muse” theme.

10. The oval-cut sapphire ring

Getty Images

Towards the end of 2009 and into 2010, Victoria was often seen sporting this massive oval-cut sapphire ring. Each to their own, I guess.

11. The second pink oval-cut diamond ring

. Getty Images

Why have one oval-cut pink diamond when you can have two? Unlike her first one from 2004, this one hd a yellow-gold pave band. It’s cute!

12. The round-cut diamond ring

Getty Images

Here for a good time, not a long time, this round-cut ring was the first ring to be debuted in almost five years but was only featured at a small number of events before being papped off for the next ring. Sometimes you just need a short ring-fling!

13. The moonstone ring

Getty Images

In fairness to Mrs B, this one was worth dropping the last one for. This gorgeous moonstone ring was debuted at the CFDA fashion awards and looked stunning, I think we can all agree.

14. The square-cut diamond ring

Getty Images

This classic cut was debuted at the Cannes Film Festival when VB attended the premier of Cafe Society. Between this, the bracelets and the jumpsuit, she looked stunning.

15. The square-cut yellow diamond ring

. Getty Images

Finally, the most recent engagement ring that Victoria has debuted is this square-cut yellow diamond ring. It was actually first spotted in 2018 and has been spotted many times.