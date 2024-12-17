This Is What We Were Searching For On Google In 2024 And Wow, What A Year

via Associated Press

Now that we’re in the final weeks of 2024, you’ll hear a lot of people saying that the year has ‘flown in’, and ‘I feel like it was only just summer’ but if Google’s Year in Search is anything to go by, this year has absolutely felt like an 365-day, 8760 hours, year.

Just here in the UK, we were talking about the US Election, Oasis, cocktails and Kate Middleton, just for a taster of our searching chaos.

To remember what the year brought, read on...

What we were searching for in 2024

This won’t be too surprising for anybody living in this football-mad nation but the top of our searches in 2024 was The Euros. Whether you were cheering on your national team or just enjoying the camaraderie, it was hard to avoid this season of Euro’s all together.

However, some of the other searches were a little less predictable.

We asked Google how to...

Vote

This year, we had a general election in the UK and while voter turnout was lower than the last election in 2019, those who did vote were keen to ensure that they were getting their votes in effectively.

Get Oasis tickets

In a twist none of us could have predicted, Oasis’s Gallagher brothers announced that they had not only reunited but they had a jam-packed stadium tour ahead. Of course, getting tickets to shows these days is difficult enough but when it’s the reunion of the decade? Essential.

Watch Fury vs Usyk and Tyson vs Paul

It was a huge year for boxing, with big names competing in fierce competition and fans coming together online to predict winners and losers, as well as share thoughts throughout the matches.

Make Pornstar Martinis

According to the experts at Giraffe cocktails, the Pornstar Martini is the most popular cocktail in the UK in 2024 and it looks like we’ve been trying to concoct our own at home, too.

We wanted to know when...

The US election was

Of course, the US election was also this year and following a tumultuous campaign, Donald Trump won the presidency and will be taking to office in January 2025.

The Budget was

The Budget took place on October 30th. If you weren’t aware, The Budget is a statement made by the Chancellor to MPs in the House of Commons, presenting the Government’s plans for the economy. This one was particularly interesting as a Labour government had been elected for the first time in over a decade.

The Euros final was

The Euros final took place on July 14th and while England made it to the final, they were beaten by Spain 2-1. It was a great tournament and even if people didn’t follow closely, the electric atmosphere of a football final can feel hard to resist.

Corrie was on

Some things change, some things stay the same. Good old Coronation Street has been gracing our screens for almost 65 years and when it comes to soaps, Corrie remains a strong one. It is usually on around the same time every day but with multiple sporting events throughout the year, tracking when the time changed was essential for soap-heads.

