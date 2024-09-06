Tim Walz Shuts Down Trump's 'Losing' Battle Against His 'Weird' Attacks

Tim Walz mocked former President Donald Trump on Thursday for “explaining” away his concerns with the Minnesota governor’s “weird” attacks. AP Photo/Morry Gash | AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Tim Walz mocked former President Donald Trump on Thursday for “explaining” away his concerns with the Minnesota governor’s “weird” attacks.

“There’s a saying in politics: if you’re explaining, you’re losing ... 11 times, 11 times, Donald Trump explained that he wasn’t weird,” said Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate as he got laughs out of the crowd at a Pennsylvania campaign event.

He continued, “I think we might be gettin’ under their skin there a little bit.”

Trump, in part one of a Fox News “town hall” on Wednesday, repeatedly referred to the “weird” description that Walz has hurled at him and his vice presidential pick, Senator JD Vance (Republican, Ohio), on the campaign trail.

“He’s weird, I’m not weird, he’s weird. No, he’s a weird guy, he’s a weird dude,” said Trump of Walz in an interview with Sean Hannity.

Walz countered Trump’s frustration with “weird” by swiftly dropping a summary of the Republican nominee’s approach to his 2024 bid.

“This isn’t about name-calling or anything, I was pointing out it’s weird to be obsessed with people’s personal lives. It’s weird to be obsessed with people’s healthcare choices,” said Walz while referring to the Republican ticket.

“It’s weird to continue to talk about sharks and batteries and boats and things like that.”