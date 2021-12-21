Tom Daley is broadcasting this year's Alternative Christmas Message RICHARD ANSETT

Tom Daley is following in the footsteps of greats like Danny Dyer, Ali G and Marge Simpson by delivering Channel 4′s Alternative Christmas Message this year.

On Tuesday, the knitting-obsessed Olympic diver was announced as the star of the annual broadcast, which was originated in 1993 as an alternative to the Queen’s traditional Christmas address.

Advertisement

In a photo taken during the taping of his pre-recorded festive message, he is, of course, seen accompanied by his wool and needles, after showcasing his love of knitting at the Tokyo Games earlier this year.

Another snap appeared to show how he has knitted a festive jumper for the occasion.

Advertisement

Tom is known for his love of knitting RICHARD ANSETT

“While I’m not the Queen, I’ve got some words I’d like to share on Christmas Day,” he says in an ad for his address.

This Christmas Day, join @TomDaley1994 at 5pm for an alternative Christmas message on Channel 4 🎄🧵❤️ #AltXmas pic.twitter.com/QithPoVZe2 — Channel 4 (@Channel4) December 21, 2021

Tom melted hearts when he was spotted knitting in an Olympic crowd at the Tokyo 2020 Games, where he won his first Olympic gold with diving partner Matty Lee back in August.

Advertisement

He also modelled a commemorative Olympic cardigan he’d made while participating at the event, as well as showcasing a special knitted pouch he’d made for his gold medal to stop it getting scratched.