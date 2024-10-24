Tom Holland's Christopher Nolan 'Call Of A Lifetime' Should Have Movie Fans Very, Very Excited

via Associated Press

Christopher Nolan, whose 2023 hit Oppenheimer left critics pretty satisfied, will be working with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland on a new movie.

The star, who people knew was “in talks” to work with the directing legend earlier this month, recently gave a little more info about the project away on Good Morning America.

Advertisement

He’ll appear alongside Matt Damon in the secretive film.

But speaking to Good Morning America, Tom said he knows as little as the rest of us.

“All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited,” he shared.

“And obviously honoured, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.”

via Associated Press

The show’s host asked the Uncharted star if he’d sign up for a Nolan flick “sight unseen because it’s Christopher Nolan,” to which Tom replied, “100% without a shadow of a doubt.”

He also revealed that finding out he was working on the movie was “the phone call of a lifetime.”

Tom, who is also working on a new Spider-Man movie, added: “It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me.

“I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited.”

The movie is set to be released in July of 2026 but does not yet have a name.

Still, the actor seems incredibly, well, excited by the prospect ― and it’s hard not to imagine the lauded director failing to meet his usual standards with the Marvel star.

Advertisement