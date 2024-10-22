Tom Holland Could Be The Next Star To Join Christopher Nolan's Next Top-Secret Film

via Associated Press

Since the spectacular release of Oppenheimer in 2023, award-winning director Christopher Nolan has been a little quiet, but if what we know about his upcoming project is anything to go by, he won’t be for long...

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Christopher Nolan will be staying with Universal Studios, and his new film, due out in summer 2026, will be filmed in the Oppenheimer studio.

Advertisement

The new project is strictly under-wraps but so far, we do know that Matt Damon has been confirmed to star in a leading role and now, it is reported by Deadline that Spider-Man actor could also be joining the cast.

via Associated Press

While Christopher has actually worked with Matt previously, both in Interstellar and Oppenheimer, this will be his first collaboration with Tom, whose Spider-Man films brought in $3.9 billion at the global box office.

Tom has recently finished his run in a theatre production of Romeo and Juliet in London’s West End and is expected to shoot a fourth Spider-Man film next year.

Advertisement