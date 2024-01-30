Tories Spark Outrage With New Policy Slogan About 'British Homes For British People'

Rishi Sunak, leader of the Tory party and UK PM DAN KITWOOD via Getty Images

The Conservatives’ latest policy promotion online has social media users coming down on the government like, well, a ton of bricks.

A post shared on Tuesday from the party’s official X (formerly Twitter) account suggested the government would help secure “British homes for British people”.

Advertisement

The caption explained: “We are making sure the allocation of social housing is fairer for people and cracking down on rule breakers.”

Another slogan at the bottom of the image reads: “We’re ensuring decent hard working people are prioritised for the home they need.”

We are making sure the allocation of social housing is fairer for people and cracking down on rule breakers. pic.twitter.com/pfTgT8bUK5 — Conservatives (@Conservatives) January 30, 2024

Advertisement

The government has already been slammed repeatedly for its “immoral” Rwanda policy, which intends to deport supposedly illegal asylum seekers.

Last week, the Guardian reported that Downing Street was looking to give UK families greater priority for social housing, although the slogan was expected to be “British homes for British workers”.

The newspaper reported that this was part of a plan to elevate Rishi Sunak’s image as tough on immigration – but it really did not land with X users...

Gaslighting nonsense and forced attempt at a non existent anti woke culture war.



We see you tories very well now and know your old tricks.



Call an election — Rob Banker 🌈🏳️🌈🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@robjoe11) January 30, 2024

The Tories don’t give a shit about social housing or the housing crisis they’ve caused. Right to buy and failing to replace housing stock with more social houses is Tory policy. Over 20K and rising on the Manchester waiting list because of the Tories not so called rule breakers https://t.co/1YBQQ5FotL — tim whiston (@timwhiston) January 30, 2024

Advertisement

Well, on the one hand, the first word of "decent hard working people" surely excludes grifting Tory scum.



On the other, it doesn't take much reading between the lines to work out the sort of people this slogan is actually aimed at...



Nasty, and playing with fire @Conservatives https://t.co/IRbHgkVm9V — Adrian Littlejohn 💙 🇺🇦 (@yorksfella59) January 30, 2024

crackdown on buy-to-lets on new-builds intended for first time buyers would be a start https://t.co/ourRx6zYEP — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) January 30, 2024

Conservative Party or the Nation Front from the 1970’s? I can’t tell. https://t.co/Az9UIAhbhk — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) January 30, 2024

FFS. This is not even a parody account. https://t.co/mAKTsGFMVX — Mel 🕊️ (@meljomur) January 30, 2024

“We will make sure that fewer people qualify for social housing that doesn’t exist in the first place.”

Housing waiting lists have zero to do with the ‘Forrun Scroungers’ lie they’re peddling here and everything to do with Tory policies ensuring social housing hasn’t been built. https://t.co/SMfDfRF1C6 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) January 30, 2024

Advertisement

The Conservatives will do anything to avoid building more homes I swear https://t.co/z2mLNATBbD — Reed James (@Reedjames617) January 30, 2024

Does nothing to alleviate the cause of the problem. Stokes culture wall bullshit over redistributing the crumbs. https://t.co/WkvXCg1aAv pic.twitter.com/c8P8CI2w02 — 🥑🗽🏗🏘️ Na₂Ca(CO₃)₂•5H₂O (@Gaylussite) January 30, 2024

Just build some f***ing houses https://t.co/umqwFLJGbQ — Samuel Jenkinson (@samueljenkinson) January 30, 2024

Maybe just work to make regular housing affordable and crackdown on parasitic landlords and buy to let schemes?



Just a thought lads. https://t.co/Pc76hSBpsJ — Harry (@HighPlainOutlaw) January 30, 2024