Tory Civil War Has Erupted Yet Again – And Social Media Seems To Have 1 Main Response

Conservative civil war has broken out once more – and social media is having a pretty predictable response.

Former cabinet minister Simon Clarke called for PM Rishi Sunak to be kicked out of office on Tuesday night, claiming the Tories would be “massacred” if he stays at the helm for the next general election.

Clarke, who served in government under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, is the most seniorTory to openly call for the PM’s removal from No.10.

It comes after a series of opinion polls suggested the Conservatives are lagging dramatically behind the Labour Party.

Clarke was one of the 11 Conservative rebels who voted against Sunak’s flagship Rwanda bill last week.

However, it doesn’t look like many other Tories are (at least publicly) rallying behind Clarke just yet.

A flurry of senior Conservative MPs including one-time Brexit secretary David Davis, former defence secretary Liam Fox, and ex-home secretary Priti Patel denounced Clarke’s intervention as “silly” and “self indulgence”.

Lobby hacks shared ruder responses from other members of the party on X (formerly Twitter).

Kicking Sunak out of office would mean the Tories would need to elect its fourth leader since the 2019 general election – and the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

The civil war does not stop there, either.

A former Tory minister Conor Burns told Truss to “shut up” after it was revealed the previous prime minister is trying to establish a new movement called Popular Conservatism – a group backed by none other than Clarke.

Social media was watching all this drama unfold of course – and users wasted no time getting stuck in with their own takes.

But there was a common theme among the reactions on X – the call for a general election, now, rather than in the second half of 2024.

Here’s hoping for a very brutal but brief Tory civil war resulting in a #GeneralElectionN0W #Rwanda — Yabba 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@welli69haj) January 16, 2024

The whole country is now tired of this endless revolving door of Tory civil war and leadership challenges.



Just call a general election and let the country decide who they want to run the government.#GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/UHH2lEKbov — Stuart Bourne 🇺🇦 (@stueybourne) January 23, 2024

Why are the Tories putting off the inevitable in calling a General Election knowing they are going to be wiped out anyway. Dragging this out is not in the country's best interest. #GeneralElectionNow — Barafen (@Barafen2) January 24, 2024

Rishi Sunak does indeed have a plan. Sadly for the Tories, it appears to be leading the party into the political wilderness for a generation.#GeneralElectionNow — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) January 24, 2024

It probably shouldn't be funny but I am afraid, for me, it's hilarious that the Tories are now partaking in a civil war, which will do everything but make this somewhat unpopular party into something more appealing at the next GE. — Mike S. (@symmo1969) January 24, 2024

Let’s see what news there is today, oh good another Tory civil war. I’ve lost count of how many we’ve had of those in the last two years alone. Can we just have a general election please? #ToryChaos — Andy W. Clift (@andyWclift) January 24, 2024

If Sunak has any consideration for our country he'd cut his losses and hold an early general election — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 23, 2024

Although, some users did just take the opportunity to slam the Conservative Party in general...

My prediction for the next front runner for Tory leadership pic.twitter.com/Go8I2lJIuw — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) January 24, 2024

When it comes to this 14 year Tory Govt, the problem isn’t their leader



I have learnt to cope with the dishonesty



I can even see through the moral bankruptcy & lack of human decency, humility & caring.



I just can’t stand the incompetence — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) January 24, 2024

It seems the Tory death wish continues — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) January 23, 2024

Tory ministers when they walk into Cabinet & see Rishi Sunak still there pic.twitter.com/YcdRV6a3HA — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) January 24, 2024

I love how an MP who was one of Liz Truss’s most loyal and embarrassing cult members is accusing Sunak of lacking personality.



That said, I am all for how they are driving their ridiculous far right sect into the earth’s crust. Please continue.



Cretins. — Brendan May (@bmay) January 24, 2024

It is laughable that some of the MPs most disloyal to Boris Johnson are now calling for loyalty to Sunak. https://t.co/5Zd0FZmOVr — Frances Smith (@francessmith) January 24, 2024