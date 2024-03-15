Tory Minister Announces He Is Quitting Politics In Latest Blow For Rishi Sunak

Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans James Heappey Finnbarr Webster via Getty Images

A government minister has become the latest Tory MP to announce they are quitting parliament.

In yet another blow for Rishi Sunak, James Heappey said he would not be standing at the next election to spend more time with his family “and pursue a different career”.

He becomes the 62nd Conservative MP to do so, in a further sign that the party is heading for a catastrophic defeat at the general election.

And in a highly unusual move, Heappey also made it clear that he plans to stand down as the armed forces minister as well and spend his final months in parliament on the backbenches.

In a letter to the Conservative association chairman in his Wells and Mendip Hills constituency, he said it had been a “painful decision”.

“I will support Rishi Sunak as our party leader and prime minister in government, until such time as he wishes me to step down, and then from the backbenches,” Heappey said.

Some news from me: A painful decision but the next election is the time for me to step away from politics, prioritise my family and pursue a new career.



I’ll forever be grateful for the incredible opportunity to serve this amazing constituency in Westminster. pic.twitter.com/ZIreMHEAP9 — James Heappey MP (@JSHeappey) March 15, 2024

Heappey is not expected to be the last Tory MP to announce they are standing down at the election.

His announcement comes hard on the heels of his former government colleague, Brandon Lewis, also confirming that he is quitting parliament.

It also comes just a week after former prime minister Theresa May announced that she is standing down as well after 27 years as an MP.