Tory MP Accuses BBC Of Making Boris Johnson 'Look Like Hannibal Lecter' In Wild Defence

Loyalist Tory MPs have gone to extreme lengths to defend Boris Johnson as his premiership looks increasingly doomed – with one backbencher accusing the BBC of making the prime minister “look like Hannibal Lecter”.

On Monday night, the Tory leader won a party led-confidence vote, though 148 of his own MPs voted to oust him. He survives for now, by the scale of the rebellion makes Johnson look like a lame duck leader.

Advertisement

Johnson himself hailed a “decisive” result, even though the percentage of his support among parliamentarians was lower than Theresa May’s when she faced a mutiny four years ago. May quit six months later.

In an extraordinary intervention on BBC’s Newsnight hours after the vote, Conservative MP Adam Holloway attacked the media’s portrayal of the partygate scandal – and accused the programme of altering Johnson’s image to make him appear similar to the fictional serial killer made famous by Anthony Hopkins.

Advertisement

Tory MP Adam Holloway, defending Boris Johnson by complaining about the media, says on @BBCNewsnight that they've made the PM "look like Hannibal Lecter". Has his own screengrab. Amazing work pic.twitter.com/OzL3PBgTHX — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) June 6, 2022

He said: “There is great damage to the reputation of politics and it should also do damage to organisations like the BBC.

“This programme I am on now showed pictures of him looking like Hannibal Lecter at the beginning. I can show you here. He has razor blades.

Advertisement

“Does that guy look like someone who has been given a birthday cake or someone who has been locked up for something at the Old Bailey?”

Holloway ended be saying people should be thanking Johnson.

"People knew they weren't voting for a Jesuit priest"



Adam Holloway MP gives a fiery defence of the Prime Minister's record in office#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/Y4V1B6QdFq — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) June 6, 2022

It wasn’t the only colourful language used in the fierce defence.

Holloway said voters knew Johnson was not a “Jesuit priest”, the PM did “quite brilliantly” during the pandemic because he had a baby and almost died, and that partygate “amounted to nothing factually”.

Advertisement

Adam Holloway on Newsnight is going absolutely full tonto — Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 6, 2022

Magnificent stuff on Newsnight now as Adam Holloway complains that the BBC has mocked up Johnson to ‘look like Hannibal Lecter’. As wonderful as when Owen Jones lost it over Corbyn and his Lenin hat. — alexmassie (@alexmassie) June 6, 2022

Will never forget where I was - sofa, ten minutes ago - when Adam Holloway went on #Newsnight to defend the PM and talked about him almost dying before saying trust in politics had gone, and lo here is a printout of mad Boris, fuck the BBC! Just an amazing ride. Watched it twice — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) June 6, 2022

Adam Holloway has brought his own conspiracy props. Excellent. #newsnight — lucy siegle (@lucysiegle) June 6, 2022

There’s some MP called Adam Holloway on .@BBCNewsnight and he’s giving Nadine Dorries a run for her money.



As mad as a bag of spiders. #Newsnight — Dara de Brún (@DaraDeBrun) June 6, 2022

Johnson rejected the assertion that he was now a lame duck prime minister who needed to call a snap election to secure a new mandate from the public, insisting he was focused on the public’s priorities.