Tory Candidate Begins Campaign With Bizarre Cardboard Cut-Out And 'Celebrity Endorsement'

Desmond Swayne Anadolu via Getty Images

A Conservative candidate celebrated being selected to represent the party at the general election with quite the prop.

On Monday evening, Sir Desmond Swayne – who was an MP until parliament dissolved last week – announced he was running for New Forest West by posing with a life-sized cardboard cut-out of none other than Margaret Thatcher.

The Iron Lady served as the Conservative prime minister of the UK from 1979 until 1990, and died more than a decade ago, but, for Swayne at least, she clearly still looms large over the party.

Swayne wrote: “Successfully nominated... and with celebrity endorsement.”

Successfully nominated…and with celebrity endorsement pic.twitter.com/4lNUJXpsXH — rt hon Sir Desmond Swayne TD (@DesmondSwayne) June 3, 2024

Half an hour later, Swayne added another photo of himself with Thatcher – except this time, it was an old image with the real version of the former PM.

The caption read: “And one we prepared somewhat earlier.”

...and one we prepared somewhat earlier pic.twitter.com/OtNEQS6tpF — rt hon Sir Desmond Swayne TD (@DesmondSwayne) June 3, 2024

Swayne also has a photo of himself with another cut-out of Thatcher as the banner image on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Swayne never served in her government, having been elected to New Forest West seven years after she resigned in 1990.

He did hold several different roles as a minister under David Cameron, but was kicked out of government when Theresa May got into No.10.

Swayne – a keen Brexiter and critic of the Covid lockdowns – was elected with a comfortable 24,403 majority at the 2019 general election and so his seat is unlikely to be at risk.

But other Conservatives may not be so lucky, according to a recent polls from YouGov and the More In Common think tank.

Both suggested Labour is on track for a landslide victory, while cabinet ministers including Grant Shapps and justice secretary Michelle Donelan could be booted out when the public hit the ballot box next month.