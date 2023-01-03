Tory MP Virginia Crosbie UK Parliament via PA Media

A Tory MP has revealed she wears a stab proof jacket to meetings with constituents.

Virginia Crosbie said that threats directed at politicians are getting worse and called for social media companies to face fines for failing to act.

The MP for Anglesey / Ynys Mon said a lot of female colleagues were targeted, adding: “Even before we’ve had breakfast many of us have received one or two threats.”

Early last year Crosbie said she had reported around 30 threats, abusive emails, and social media posts to the police since being elected in 2019.

Asked by Gloria De Piero on GB News if the situation had improved, she replied: “No. Absolutely not. If anything, it’s even worse.”

During the interview, due to be broadcast on Sunday, Crosbie said: “I have been in difficult situations. I have surgeries, I do face to face surgeries where I wear a stab jacket, obviously following the murder of David Amess.

“And I have security protection as well. I think it’s important I have direct contact with my constituents.

“Unfortunately, this is one of the things I have to do to ensure that I can actually do the job that I was elected to do.”

She said there needed to be more accountability for abusers, adding: “People can turn to social media with impunity.”

Crosbie said Twitter accounts should be verified and social media companies should be fined for failing to act.

Despite the risks, Crosbie said she would still urge others to enter politics: “I’d say please step up and get involved. We need you. It’s the hardest I’ve ever worked and the happiest I’ve ever been. It’s an opportunity to make a huge difference to somebody. We need more women.”

During the interview, Crosbie also discussed how she nearly died in a car crash before going to university, adding: “I had around 10 years of surgery to put my face back together.”

She also spoke out about the suicide of her brother Simon, aged just 50.

“I think one of the saddest moments I’ve ever had was trying to put a tie on his young kids for the funeral,” Crosbie said.

