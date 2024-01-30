Traitors Winner Harry Shares How His Military Training Helped With This 1 Aspect Of The Show

Harry on the set of The Traitors ahead of the final BBC/Studio Lamberty/Paul Chappells

The Traitors winner Harry has revealed his military background came in handy when it came to some of the show’s more difficult moments.

Last week, viewers saw Harry scoop the Bafta-winning reality show’s £95,150 prize pot, after serving as one of its titular Traitors since the very beginning.

And while taking part in the Traitors took its toll on all of the contestants – particularly when it came to their sleep pattern – army engineer Harry has revealed his military training helped him with that side of the experience.

“As soon as I got back I was conked out,” he told Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show.

“The whole day I’d spend thinking about the plans and trying to execute them so when I got the chance to actually sleep I was just a goner. When I got the chance to sleep I’d be flat out straight away.

“I think that’s a credit to my military training. There are certain situations where you only get a couple of hours’ sleep.”

Claudia Winkleman with the cast of The Traitors season two BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

During various interviews on Monday, Harry and his fellow finalist Mollie also set the record straight about where their friendship stands now, after her big reaction to the news that her pal was actually a Traitor.

Although The Traitors UK is now officially done for another year, a third season is set to begin filming over the summer, casting for which is now open.