Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump – three of ex-US president Donald Trump’s adult children – continue to land taxpayers with the cost of their Secret Service protection.

They racked up more than $140,000 in charges in the first month following new president Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, according to watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which analysed Secret Service spending records obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

Agents protecting Trump’s progeny spent $52,296.75 on travel and $88,678.39 on hotel costs during the 30-day period, including on trips to Salt Lake City, Miami and New York, the group said Wednesday.

It works out to around $4,699 per day.

And the total costs to taxpayers could be even higher, because the Secret Service “did not provide records of spending at Trump businesses, which is the most controversial aspect of the extended protection”, CREW added.