Trump Finally Reveals What He Will Do In 2028 If He Loses The Election

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd after speaking at the Israeli American Council National Summit, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Washington. via Associated Press

Donald Trump said he won’t run for president in 2028 if he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris in November’s election.

“I don’t see that at all,” he told Sharyl Attkisson in a clip posted online on Sunday. “Hopefully we’re gonna be successful.”

At 78, Trump is the oldest presidential nominee in US history and already facing the same questions about his age and mental acuity that drove President Joe Biden from the race over the summer.

Trump would be 82 by Election Day in 2028.

However, Trump promised in 2020 that he’d vanish if he lost the election.

“You’ll never see me again,” he told a rally crowd.

That didn’t happen.

Trump had also previously suggested that, if he wins, he should be allowed to remain in office for more than the two terms limited by the US Constitution. He said in 2020 he should get a third term as a “redo” because “they spied on my campaign.”

Trump has a long history of refusing to acknowledge his defeats, from primary races right up the 2020 election. His lies about the 2020 election culminated in a riot after he sent his supporters to the US Capitol in an attempt to block the certification of the results.

There are already warning signs that Trump and his allies are setting the stage to deny the results of the election yet again if he loses.