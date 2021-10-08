Trump Goes Full Racist And Declares Many Haitian Migrants 'Probably Have Aids'

Donald Trump embraced familiar fear-mongering rhetoric about migrants on Fox News on Thursday, warning against accepting Haitian asylum-seekers because “many of those people will probably have Aids.”

The former president made the comments during a discussion about immigration with host Sean Hannity, who said he was all for “legal immigration” but asked if it was wrong to require a “security check to make sure you don’t have radical associations,” a Covid-19 test and proof that you “won’t be a financial burden on the American people.”

Trump said he supported those measures and brought up “one other thing that nobody talks about.”

“So, we have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti. Haiti has a tremendous Aids problem. Aids is a step beyond. Aids is a real bad problem,” he ranted. “Many of those people will probably have Aids and they’re coming into our country. And we don’t do anything about it. We let everybody come in.”

“It’s like a death wish for our country,” he added.