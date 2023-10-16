LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump at the weekend posted an edited video that showed him striking a golf ball on a course which then hit US President Joe Biden on the head, causing him to stumble at an event.

“ANOTHER GREAT SHOT!” the former president captioned the clip that he shared on his Truth Social platform.

It’s the latest in a string of spoof golf clips that Trump has shared that take aim at his opponents.

Last year, Trump posted a clip appearing to show him knocking Biden off his bike:

BREAKING: Former President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, takes to Truth Social to comment on Joe Biden's recent bicycling mishap with golfing video mocking the situation 😆 pic.twitter.com/hGpdiCIXSB — JCITY (@2HOT4AMC) June 18, 2022

And in 2017, he shared a video of himself hitting a golf ball that struck his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Also at the weekend, Trump used his social media platform to criticise Biden’s interview on 60 Minutes, claiming the show “led him along like a lost child.”