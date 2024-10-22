Trump's Unexpected Christmas Complaint Has People Asking Questions

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Williams Arena at Mignes Coliseum, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Greenville, N.C. via Associated Press

Halloween is still more than a week away, but Donald Trump on Monday fired an unexpected salvo in the War on Christmas.

Toward the end of a speech in North Carolina, Trump began to hit on a litany of right-wing grievances. In the space of less than a minute, Trump attacked critical race theory, transgender youths, and migrants.

And smack in the middle of that minute, he announced: “And we will proudly say ‘merry Christmas’ again.”

Trump and others on the right, especially on Fox News, have falsely insisted that Democrats are trying to do away with Christmas and trying to replace “merry Christmas” with “happy holidays.”

Eric Trump, a son of Donald Trump, made that argument on Monday with his own out-of-season Christmas message on Newsmax.

“You had a cognisant effort to get rid of the word ‘Christmas.’ I mean they were calling it a ‘holiday tree’ during the Obama administration,” he lied. “It wasn’t until my father came in and said, ‘listen, we’re gonna call it a Christmas tree because we celebrate Christmas as a nation.’”

“Merry Christmas” hasn’t gone anywhere.

The Trumps, on the other hand, have a decidedly mixed record on the holiday, with former first lady Melania Trump infamously caught on tape complaining about having to arrange the White House decorations.

“I’m working like a, my ass off at Christmas stuff,” she said in leaked recordings released by former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in 2020. “You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration, but I need to do it, right?”

Trump’s critics were puzzled by his premature Christmas message:

Donald Trump put the Christ back in Christmas but took the Christ out of Christianity. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 22, 2024

That’s Halloween erasure. Not worthy to be president. https://t.co/m6o9seQXfJ — I watched C-beams glitter in the dark 🇺🇦🇨🇦🇹🇼 (@accidentalflyer) October 22, 2024

WE HAVE NEVER STOPPED saying Merry Christmas you unhinged clown. https://t.co/7Bldy5um0i — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) October 22, 2024

If there is anything Republicans have taught me over the years it’s that when they run out of material and invoke the war on Christmas it’s a sign that they know they are going to lose. https://t.co/ZyavsojuVV — Mike Bryan (@wolf2point0) October 22, 2024

IT’S NOT EVEN HALLOWEEN GRANDPA.



TIME FOR YOUR PURÉED BIG MAC THEN RIGHT TO BED. YOU HAVE RAMBLING ON TRUTH SOCIAL SCHEDULED AT 2AM. #MAGA2024 https://t.co/kxLaSdOL3w — Sinead O’Rebellion (@DWhitinger) October 22, 2024

I lost my grandmother in 2011 to Obama's war on Christmas. She was at Kroger late one night and didn't realize he had three undercover agents working as stock boys.



Said "Merry Christmas" to the checker and was arrested on site. She died in prison 4 months later. https://t.co/RhZgwNQuhk — Ye Olde John Miller of Millertown, Esq. (@JohnMil37752926) October 22, 2024

This is some of the dumbest shit that Republicans peddle. I don't believe in any God, and I still say Merry Christmas. https://t.co/avVY0crnSI — JRock (@JRockDraws) October 22, 2024

As a single-issue “Merry Christmas” voter, I’m relieved to hear this. https://t.co/ZNlDi9lBCp — Above Party (@TheAboveParty) October 22, 2024

They trot that one out every time they're in trouble. Every time. — Snard, Snord and Snid (@MoonChannelOne) October 22, 2024

What is he talking about??? We have never stopped saying Merry Christmas, including the millions of Christmas Cards sold every year, Christmas musicals, holiday shows, etc. that have always said the same! — Johnny (@NorthstarJohnny) October 22, 2024