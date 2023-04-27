Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence In Twitter Video After Fox Firing

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson broke his silence two days after the conservative network made the surprise announcement that he was being fired.

Carlson posted a brief video to his Twitter account acknowledging the people who’ve reached out to him to share their support.

The video, just over two minutes long, makes no explicit mention of his firing or of Fox News.

The controversial host — who rose to fame with his misogynistic, fear-mongering and racist rants that often parroted white nationalist talking points — was suddenly fired on Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, Fox News only gave Carlson notice 10 minutes before making the public announcement.

While Carlson kept his message broad and brief, he did claim that there were “some” media outlets he deemed “honest” that were still “saying true things” — though he stopped short of naming which outlets he was referring to or where he’d be going next.

“Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some, and that’s enough,” Carlson said.

Fox News hasn’t revealed any details about why the network dropped Carlson.

His ouster took place one week after Fox News’ parent company settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion accused the conservative network of spreading false information that its voting machines were rigged to ensure that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.