Parentslife as a parentfunny tweetsKids

27 Tweets About Kids Who Are Going To Go *Really* Far In Life

"My 6yo looked me straight in the eye as she opened a bag of Doritos and said, 'Well the bag was already open so somebody 𝘩𝘢𝘴 to eat them.' She's my life coach now."

Parents editor at HuffPost UK

Westend61 via Getty Images

Kids will occasionally come out with something incredibly profound, wise or just very adult, leaving their parents dumfounded and proud in equal measure.

From the six-year-old who isn’t a tough cookie because “cookies crumble” to the five-year-old who will ensure all girls’ trousers have pockets when she runs for president of the US, here are some of the best tweets from parents celebrating the startling wit, wisdom and sass of the littlest generation.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
Close