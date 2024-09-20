Uglies Director Reacts To This 1 Criticism Of The Netflix Film

Joey King and Chase Stokes in Uglies Brian Douglas/Netflix

Netflix original Uglies is one of the streaming service’s top films right now – and it’s left some viewers pondering the same thing.

The movie is set in a dystopian future in which everyone undergoes mandatory cosmetic surgery on their 16th birthday, to turn them from “uglies” to “pretties”, allowing them to live in a big city.

However, some critics have noted one or two issues with the film – not least because its central cast, including Joey King, Brianne Tju, Chase Stokes and Laverne Cox are all, to put it bluntly, very attractive people.

Apparently, though, that’s the point.

Uglies director McG – who previously helmed Charlie’s Angels, The Babysitters and the TV series Shadpwhunters – insisted to The Wrap: “That’s precisely why we did it, is because we’re saying it’s never enough.”

Joey King and McG at the premiere of Uglies Roger Kisby via Getty Images for Netflix

“You can’t get much more beautiful [than this cast] and we’re saying that’s not the point. There’s always somebody or something there to nitpick,” he explained.

McG added: “I think, if you spoke to some of the most universally regarded beautiful people in the world, they’re some of the people with the most intense body dysmorphia.

“Nobody’s immune from this toxicity that’s out there of, ‘it’s never enough. You can always have a thinner waist, bigger hips, fuller lips.’ Take your pick. You see it out there every day, and this movie is meant to be the antidote to that way of thinking.”

Uglies is based on the book series by Scott Westerfeld, which also includes the titles Pretties, Specials and Extras.

While Netflix is yet to confirm whether a follow-up to Uglies is on the cards, McG has indicated to The Wrap that he’d be up for making a sequel.