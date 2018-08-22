A British-built satellite is set to launch on a three-year mission to improve the way we forecast the weather.

Named Aeolus, after the keeper of the winds in Greek mythology, the spacecraft will carry just one large instrument, a Doppler wind lidar called Aladin.

The tool will emit short, powerful light pulses from a laser through the atmosphere and collect light that is “backscattered” from particles of gas, dust and droplets of water moving in the wind.