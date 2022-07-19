Why The UK's Heatwave Is Not Much Like The Summer Of 1976

“The idea that we clamour for hot weather for most of the year and then shut down when it does heat up is indicative of the state in which we now live.”

He went further on the BBC – recalling how he just got on with things in 1976: “I remember doing school exams. The only concession was being allowed to take our blazers and ties off. That was a really big concession by the way.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail roared about “Sunny day snowflake Britain had a meltdown” on its front page this week.