Tweet that suggests “if you come to the UK illegally you will be DENIED access to the UK’s modern slavery system”. Twitter

A government graphic meant to warn migrants against coming to the UK has left many people confused.

Rishi Sunak’s Twitter account posted an image that appeared to say “if you come to the UK illegally you will be DENIED access to the UK’s modern slavery system”.

It was posted as the prime minister held a press conference at Downing Street, where he stood in front of a lectern emblazoned with the words “stop the boats”, to promote his immigration crackdown.

Many were left scratching their heads at the tweet, and wondering whether anyone had read it out aloud before publishing.

This graphic makes it sound as if we'll only let you become a slave if you come here legally https://t.co/K0PGmO2ECA — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) March 7, 2023

Is this graphic boasting about the UK’s modern slavery system? Like we have the best slaves? https://t.co/7vWV5vjYHw — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) March 7, 2023

the graphic implies the UK is proud of having an active slavery system, is that on purpose. https://t.co/gXvZ0NhFkW — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) March 7, 2023

Who is the audience for this graphic? Specifically, what is the level of familiarity with the UK’s modern slavery system that enables someone to believe that they understand what exclusion from it involves, and to think that this is good? pic.twitter.com/4iWNLqhyJx — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) March 7, 2023

As written, it sounds like something you'd hope we'd all be denied access to, doesn't it? — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) March 7, 2023

This is one of the most unintentionally baffling pieces of government comms I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/6nfjyBa952 — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) March 7, 2023

Others called out the sentiment behind what it was trying to say ...

The racists will never love you. Stop kissing their arses. https://t.co/h5yUj1Evki — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) March 7, 2023

If you're kidnapped and brought to London to be kept as a slave, we will offer no legal protection at all.



That's literally Tory policy now.



A reminder that Rishi Sunak promised "integrity at every level of government" https://t.co/xT3CYwMh9n — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) March 7, 2023

One for the “politics aside, the arrival of a first Asian Prime Minister is historic” crowd to chew on https://t.co/K0tTBOkXSa — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) March 7, 2023

This may be the most cruel and barbaric part of this whole thing. They are deliberately legislating to leave victims in the hands of their traffickers. Punishing people for their own exploitation. This is beyond the pale, even by this government’s standards. https://t.co/NrhIES2Et0 — Lauren Starkey 🧡 (@LaurenHStarkey) March 7, 2023

The prime minister described his policy as “tough” but “necessary and fair” as the government unveiled plans for fresh laws to curb Channel crossings.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed the laws will stop people claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means.

Asylum seekers arriving illegally would be detained and face a lifetime ban on returning after they were removed. They would never be allowed to settle in the country or gain citizenship.

