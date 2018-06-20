The UK will experience a mini heatwave next week, with temperatures set to soar to 30C.
The Met Office has promised that, after a fresher day on Thursday, temperatures will rise on Friday and over the weekend.
Forecasters predict the mercury will hit 30C on Tuesday, peaking in the south of England.
This weekend is expected to be dry and sunny and temperatures should stay high into next week - meaning this month is likely to be one of Britain’s hottest Junes on record.
The UK’s all-time hottest June temperature of 35.6C was recorded in Southampton in 1976.
Forecasters predicted last week that Britain could enjoy the hottest summer in 12 years, with warm weather predicted to last well into August.
Temperatures are expected to peak at 33C in July, but with very warm or hot spells expected throughout June, July and August.
Some changeable weather will remain, with showery interludes expected, but forecasters agree that the summer months will see above average temperatures.
It follows the hottest May on record, which saw an average daytime maximum temperature of 17C.