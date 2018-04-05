Blue skies will lead to double-digit temperatures across the UK until Friday forecasters have predicted, but don’t ditch your winter coat just yet – they’ve also warned the balmy weather might not last long.

The Met Office said Thursday and Friday would be clear and sunny for most parts of the country, with possible highs of 16C in the south-east on Friday.

In a jubilant tweet it told Brits to “consider sun cream if you’re heading out today”.

The warm patch follows a wetter than average March in places such as Devon, the Severn Vale and Tyneside in the North East, with widespread snow and heavy rainfall causing disruption.

It also follows heavy rain and snow that led to hundreds of weather warnings being issued over the long weekend.