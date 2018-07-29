Those who’ve enjoyed the recent cooler conditions and smattering of showers are advised to make the most of it, as weather forecasters predict a return of scorching temperatures.
Thermometers crashed on Friday evening as thunder, gales and heavy rain punctured the long-running heatwave but, for some, the mercury looks set to rise once more.
Conditions towards the end of the week are expected to be warmer, with uninterrupted sunshine predicted in many parts on Friday.
Temperatures will reach as high as 30C in London on Thursday and Friday, up from 21C on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will rise elsewhere in England, but to a lesser extent.
Southampton will see 25C on Friday, up from 20C. Bristol will see 26C, from 23C on Sunday. While Birmingham will see 24C.
Before the heat rises, though, forecasters expect things to be still rather showery on Tuesday, especially in the northwest, where it will also be windy.
And many parts of northern England will experience changeable conditions throughout, the Met Office said on Sunday.
Scotland will see cloudy weather and much lower temperatures, with highs of 19C towards the end of the week.
Northern Ireland had a similar outlook, with highs of 20C on Thursday and Friday.
The forecast for Wales is a mixed picture. Cardiff will see highs of 24C, while the Isle of Anglesey will see a top temperature of 20C next week.
Current longer-term forecasts for the rest of August remain positive, with dry and warm conditions expected across the UK.