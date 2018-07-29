Nick Ansell - PA Images via Getty Images A woman walks her dog past Hylands House at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex, on Sunday.

Those who’ve enjoyed the recent cooler conditions and smattering of showers are advised to make the most of it, as weather forecasters predict a return of scorching temperatures. Thermometers crashed on Friday evening as thunder, gales and heavy rain punctured the long-running heatwave but, for some, the mercury looks set to rise once more. Conditions towards the end of the week are expected to be warmer, with uninterrupted sunshine predicted in many parts on Friday.

Nick Ansell - PA Images via Getty Images Heavy rain and gusts of up to 50mph saw the weekend washout continue following weeks of hot, dry weather.

Temperatures will reach as high as 30C in London on Thursday and Friday, up from 21C on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will rise elsewhere in England, but to a lesser extent. Southampton will see 25C on Friday, up from 20C. Bristol will see 26C, from 23C on Sunday. While Birmingham will see 24C. Before the heat rises, though, forecasters expect things to be still rather showery on Tuesday, especially in the northwest, where it will also be windy. And many parts of northern England will experience changeable conditions throughout, the Met Office said on Sunday.

PA Wire/PA Images A woman relaxes in the heat in central London last week. Higher temperatures are predicted to return to the capital from Wednesday.