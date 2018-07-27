Rail services across the country have been plunged into chaos as lightning disrupts train services, with Leeds station described as “the seventh circle of hell” by one commuter. Extreme weather in Yorkshire is having a knock-on effect up and down the country, with London North Eastern Railway has advised all passengers not to even attempt travelling on Friday.

Folks, the ENTIRE Northern rail network is down because of a lightning strike hitting signalling. I kid you not. No trains going anywhere. Do not go near Leeds station, it’s the seventh circle of hell. — David Allison (@DavidHAllison) July 27, 2018

All trains from Leeds were suspended for a time, although some have now resumed with long delays expected.

FYI: there are no trains running from Leeds Station until 2pm. Sick one. pic.twitter.com/HTW8JD8AQz — pilbeam (@empilbeam) July 27, 2018

TransPennine has warned people not to travel from York to Leeds, and Cross Country trains has said the line through York has reopened but travellers should expect “cancellations and delays through the area”. And trains out of Kings Cross in London are subject to delays and cancellations. Passengers can check for the latest updates on the following links: London North Eastern

TransPennine

Cross Country

Grand Central Rail

#LNERUpdate Due to the extreme weather conditions and signalling failure throughout the route our advice to passengers is as follows:



Do not travel today (27/07/2018)

Tickets will be valid for tomorrow (28/07/2018) and Sunday (29/07/2018). — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) July 27, 2018