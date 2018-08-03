The late Caroline Aherne’s comedy weather presenter character regularly stood in front of an apocalyptic map showing temperatures soaring up to 47C (well, 45C in this particular clip).

Parts of Spain could be so hot this weekend that the creators of the legendary “Scorchio” sketch on The Fast Show underestimated what “Scorchio” actually is.

But holidaymakers heading to Spain and Portugal have been warned of an extreme heatwave which could see the hottest temperatures ever recorded in continental Europe - a blistering 48C.

Luke Miall, a Met Office meteorologist, said the current record set in Athens, Greece, in 1977 could be broken as a wave of hot air sweeps in from Africa.

Another blast of hot weather is also set to hit parts of the UK.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the mercury was likely to reach the high 20s and low 30s again, adding that despite the more comfortable temperatures in recent days “it is not the end of the hot weather for the summer”.

Temperatures could climb back up to 31C in London this weekend, with sunshine returning to most of the country.

The north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will enjoy temperatures in the mid-20s, with scatterings of rain.