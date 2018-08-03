Parts of Spain could be so hot this weekend that the creators of the legendary “Scorchio” sketch on The Fast Show underestimated what “Scorchio” actually is.
The late Caroline Aherne’s comedy weather presenter character regularly stood in front of an apocalyptic map showing temperatures soaring up to 47C (well, 45C in this particular clip).
But holidaymakers heading to Spain and Portugal have been warned of an extreme heatwave which could see the hottest temperatures ever recorded in continental Europe - a blistering 48C.
Luke Miall, a Met Office meteorologist, said the current record set in Athens, Greece, in 1977 could be broken as a wave of hot air sweeps in from Africa.
Another blast of hot weather is also set to hit parts of the UK.
Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the mercury was likely to reach the high 20s and low 30s again, adding that despite the more comfortable temperatures in recent days “it is not the end of the hot weather for the summer”.
Temperatures could climb back up to 31C in London this weekend, with sunshine returning to most of the country.
The north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will enjoy temperatures in the mid-20s, with scatterings of rain.
A Met Office spokesman told the Press Association: “Essentially at the end of the week we’re looking at a bit of a north-west/south-east split in the weather.
“Northern and some western areas will often be cooler with some outbreaks of rain – particularly in Northern Ireland – and that could spread in to southern and western Scotland.”
Temperatures are likely to hit at least 32C and possibly 33C in parts of the south east on Friday, while south western parts of the UK could see 28C or 29C.
The spokesman added: “This weekend is much more promising than last weekend with plenty of sunshine around, although the north of England could see a few showers on Saturday.”
The heat is likely to continue into next week.
“Temperatures will remain pretty hot across at least the south of England but potentially more widely across the UK – we could see some wet weather coming across the north west, but still pretty hot,” the spokesman said.