Storms across eastern parts of the UK could dampen temperatures on Friday after predictions Britain would see the hottest day ever.

Thunder and rain overnight in the north east of England and the east of Scotland, has lowered the chances of a new record being set, the BBC’s Weather Centre said.

Forecasters at the Met Office predicted on Thursday that wilting Britons could be forced to contend with temperatures higher than the 38.5C (101F) seen in Kent in 2003.

The Met Office’s Alex Deakin said: “The reason there’s some uncertainty is because of the thunderstorms, how many we see and where they get going … torrential rain, the risk of local flooding, large hailstones potentially damaging, lots of flashes of lighting and rumbles of thunder.

“Roads like the M11, M18, M1 and A1 won’t be very pleasant, a lot of spray and surface water around.”