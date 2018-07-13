PA Archive/PA Images Yellow weather warnings have been issued between 11am and 8pm with up to 30mm of rain expected to fall within just an hour

Thunderstorms and huge downpours are set to bring a dramatic end to the heatwave on Friday, with the Met office issuing a yellow weather warning amid fears some regions may receive 30mm of rain in just one hour.

Following weeks of record-breaking temperatures, the Met Office issued a string of warnings for thunderstorms - some of which are the first of their kind in some areas.

Croydon today had its first thunderstorm warning in 164 years. It is also the first time Greater Manchester has received the advisory.

“Heavy showers, which will become thundery in places, are expected to develop quite widely across parts of England and Wales later Friday morning and through the afternoon. A few places could receive 20-30 mm of rain within an hour,” the Met Office said in a statement.