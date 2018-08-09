Brits are donning their waterproof jackets and dusting off their umbrellas for the first time in weeks as the record-breaking heatwave comes to an abrupt end, with more showers and thunderstorms on their way.
The UK has experienced scorching temperatures this summer, with the mercury consistently creeping above 30C throughout July and August.
But what started as light showers on Thursday steadily grew in intensity as commuters battled the downpours on their way home this evening.
More stormy weather and winds are expected to hit the UK this weekend as the tail end of Storm Debby could reach Britain.
Forecasters have warned that as much as 30mm of rain is expected to fall in an hour, with a risk of hail and thunder on Friday.
The blustery showers will be interspersed with sunny spells.
Aidan McGivern, from the Met Office, said on Thursday: ”[There will be] several hours of persistent rainfall and that will really impact temperatures, such a big difference for parts of East Anglia and the South East compared to Tuesday afternoon’s temperatures.”
The Met Office said that Thursday night into Friday will see the first “widely chilly night for quite some time” and suggested people close their windows.
Friday will see a mixture of sunshine and showers, McGivern said, adding that “virtually no-one” will be immune from getting a heavy downpour through the day.
Looking ahead to the weekend the weather is much more unsettled, forecasters warn.
The Met Office said that Saturday will see a chilly start for many people, with it being largely dry in the east and rain in the west.
Parts of eastern England will see highs of 21C on Saturday afternoon.
Outbreaks of rain are likely on Sunday, with sunshine and heavy showers returning on Monday, the Met said.