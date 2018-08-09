PA Wire/PA Images People shelter under umbrellas as they cross the Millennium Bridge, London, as rain brings an end to the recent spell of hot weather.

Brits are donning their waterproof jackets and dusting off their umbrellas for the first time in weeks as the record-breaking heatwave comes to an abrupt end, with more showers and thunderstorms on their way.

The UK has experienced scorching temperatures this summer, with the mercury consistently creeping above 30C throughout July and August.

But what started as light showers on Thursday steadily grew in intensity as commuters battled the downpours on their way home this evening.

More stormy weather and winds are expected to hit the UK this weekend as the tail end of Storm Debby could reach Britain.

Forecasters have warned that as much as 30mm of rain is expected to fall in an hour, with a risk of hail and thunder on Friday.

The blustery showers will be interspersed with sunny spells.

Aidan McGivern, from the Met Office, said on Thursday: ”[There will be] several hours of persistent rainfall and that will really impact temperatures, such a big difference for parts of East Anglia and the South East compared to Tuesday afternoon’s temperatures.”