AGrigorjeva via Getty Images Britain's heatwave looks set to continue this weekend.

Scorching temperatures are affecting transport and water supplies as Britain’s heatwave looks set to continue with even more sunshine forecast for the coming days.

Roads melted, train tracks reached 49C and a hosepipe ban came into force in Northern Ireland on Friday evening.

Northern Ireland Water said demand was outstripping supply, leaving them with no option but to bring in the ban at 6pm in order to save water.

Elsewhere across the UK consumers are being urged to take simple steps to reduce the amount of water they use.

Top tips include taking a shorter shower, not leaving the taps running and re-using paddling pool water for plants in the garden.

NI Water chief executive Sara Venning said that using hoses and sprinklers is causing demand to exceed the capacity to supply.

According to the latest information from the Met Office, the highest temperature on Friday was 32.5C in Porthmadog in Wales.

The mercury hit 30.1C in Castlederg in Northern Ireland, 29.4C in Bridgefoot in England, and 28.4C in Threave, Scotland.