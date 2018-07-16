EMPICS Entertainment Thundery showers are set to break up the hot days

If the weather myth of St Swithin’s Day is to be believed, England and Wales are set for a glorious, dry summer, but Scotland and Northern Ireland may not be so lucky.

The legend states that if it rains on 15 July, wet weather will persist for 40 days and 40 nights.

England and Wales enjoyed a warm and dry St Swithin’s Day with temperatures soaring to as high as 32C, though heavy rain fell in parts of Scotland and much of Northern Ireland.

But Met Officer forecaster Rachael West allayed fears as she said people who have enjoyed a dry Sunday will probably see some showers over the next week, and vice versa.