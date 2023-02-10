Lifeshoppingsex and relationships Sex

107 Valentine's Gift Ideas To Nab Quickly If You've Been Disorganised And You're Now Panicking

It's your last chance to find something for your significant other to arrive in time for 14 February.

Valentine's gift ideas for everyone
Mixed retailers
Valentine's gift ideas for everyone

With just a few days left until Valentine’s Day, chances are that if you haven’t yet secured the perfect gift for your significant other, you’re panicking.

Not only is there the pressure and the expectation, but there’s also so many options out there, thus making whole thing feel pretty overwhelming if you’ve left it until the last minute and some flowers from the garage aren’t going to cut it.

But never fear, we are here to help.

Whether you’re looking for non-cringe gifts that aren’t teddies or mugs, presents for the hard-to-please man in your life, ideas under £20 or a little something to ensure Valentine’s night goes off with a bang, we’ve got plenty of inspiration for every shopper...

Amazon
If she’s always taking pictures with you, then treat her to a polaroid camera
Can’t go out together without her asking someone to take a picture of the two of you? Then you can bet that she’d absolutely love a polaroid camera. It’s so nice to actually have physical copies of your photos — but using the Notes app on an iPhone, you can also easily scan them in as digital copies, too.
£78 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
Commission a personalised print that’s still understated and chic
Despite being personalised, I love how understated this print would look on a shelf or wall. Simply provide your initials, and choose from one of the many hand-drawn flower illustrations available.
£25 from Not On The High Street
Amazon
Spice up your date nights with this bestselling roleplay board game
Perfect for setting the mood, this brilliant board game allows you to explore one another’s fantasies and desires together, let go of any inhibitions, and fully reconnect on both a sexual and emotional level.
£29.95 from Amazon
LookFantastic
Bring the spa to your abode with this home pampering kit
Boasting seven luxurious personal care products, this expertly curated collection is perfect for winter pamper evenings at home. Products include a bath oil, a fragrant candle, peony hand and body wash, a body lotion, a jade roller, a dry body brush, and a gorgeous hair turban in a pink polka dot print.
£29.75 (was £35) from LookFantastic
Amazon
Upgrade your date nights at home with this luxury fondue set
Whether used to enjoy gooey cheese or melted chocolate, this copper fondue set will make the perfect centrepiece for a dinner party — or even just a date night from the comfort of the couch!
£43.99 from Amazon
Red Letter Days
Send her off on a 50-minute solo massage of her choice
Sometimes, the greatest gift of all is time to yourself. So, treat your leading lady to a private 50-minute massage by a professional at The Massage Company. Plus, she’ll get to choose whether she goes for a deep tissue massage, a Swedish massage, a sports massage, or a maternity massage.
£59 from Red Letter Days
Amazon
Buy a Love Island fan this neon sign that captures the villa’s aesthetic
If the lady in your life never misses an episode of Love Island, then this neon light will make a very timely gift. It’s got two loops on the back for easy wall hanging, can be both USB and battery powered, and comes in blue, pink, or warm white.
£12.99 from Amazon
Amazon
Make her long soaks in the bath even better thanks to this bamboo tray
If the lady in your life loves nothing more than a long and luxurious Sunday night bath, then she will be obsessed with this bath tray. It’s got a wine glass holder, a book or tablet rest, a phone stand, a candle holder, and plenty of extra storage space for all her favourite products.
£37.99 from Amazon
ASOS
Swap the cheap lingerie for a cosy pyjama set she’ll actually wear
I hate to break it to you, but a sexy satin nightdress doesn’t make a particularly practical or comfortable item of nightwear. So scrap the smutty frock, and instead go for this pretty sage green pair of pyjamas. Best of all, the fabric is super soft and stretchy.
£40 from ASOS
Amazon
Treat her to a Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser if she loves a warm cup of cocoa
With this barista grade machine, your chocolate-loving lady can look forward to endless cups of foamy and smooth hot cocoa. Plus, the machine also comes with multiple different hot chocolate flavours, and two exclusive ceramic cups.
£94.60 from Amazon
Amazon
Gift her a permanent place to keep her favourite pieces of jewellery
This travel-friendly organiser will look chic when displayed on a shelf, while also making a practical place to transport her jewellery when she goes away. It’s got six ring rolls, three necklace hooks, four divided compartments, an elastic pocket, and a zipped pocket, and it comes in both blush pink and black. You could also pop a treat or two inside it too (hint, hint).
£11.99 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
If you’ve got a long-distance love, then simply send some letterbox cookies
Designed to slip perfectly through the letterbox, these decorated vanilla cookies will make the perfect pick-me-up treat for a partner who you can’t see in person on Valentine’s Day.
£17 from Not On The High Street
Amazon
Help her customise the scent of her home with this electric diffuser
If she’s a fan of a reed diffuser, then up her aromatherapy game with this electric one. With its contemporary sculptural shape, two mist timer modes, and seven colour lights to choose from, this stone-coloured one is a definite winner.
£28.99 from Amazon
Amazon
If she’s into her make-up, then she’ll love this handy portable mirror
Anyone who’s always doing their makeup on-the-go will be grateful for this handy mirror that can be used both propped up and flat. Boasting 72 LED lights, she simply has to tap the sensor to turn it on or off, swap between the three different colour temperatures, or adjust the brightness.
£24.99 from Amazon
Red Letter Days
Arrange to take her out for a fancy cocktail making experience
For a sophisticated Valentine’s Day trip out, gift your partner this fancy cocktail experience at Harvey Nichols. You’ll both learn from a resident mixologist how to make three signature cocktails, and then have a go at doing it yourself.
£60 from Red Letter Days
Amazon
Bring out her competitive side with this real-life card game for couples
This deck of cards will gamify everyday life for you and your significant other. The cards will give whoever has each one the power to demand you to swap meals, come to yoga at 7am, and more. Simply split the deck, and get ready for months of spontaneous hilarity.
£15.99 from Amazon
Amazon
And don't forget to pick up some chocolate before you head to the check-out...
This absolutely giant bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk is the perfect 'little extra', and it costs less than a tenner.
£9.30 at Amazon
Amazon
Why not stick a bottle of fizz in your cart, too?
To really make your Valentine's night 'pop', be sure to stock up on a bottle of bubbles and celebrate your relationship. Seeing as it's a special occasion, you might be in the market for something more than your bog standard supermarket prosecco, and it doesn't get much better than this delish bottle of Moet.
£42.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Put your partner onto a skincare routine with this gift set
Whether your S.O is a skincare guru or starting out as a beginner, this gift set lets them discover a new grooming routine. Packed with everything from moisturiser and face wash to shower gel and deodorant, these essentials will have them ready to take on every day. Maybe a skincare date night is even on the cards?
£24 at Amazon
Amazon
Upgrade your at-home movie nights with this mini projector
Turn your home into your very own cinema with this lightweight projector. With adapters that connect straight to your phone, laptop, or gaming console, you can watch films from anywhere. Simply flick off the lights, press play, and display on your wall or ceiling. What a great excuse for a Valentine’s movie night.
£69.99 at Amazon
Amazon
If he likes Star Wars and LEGO, this is literally the only gift you need
This one’s for the Star Wars fans. Your significant other can replicate The Mandalorian’s helmet with this Lego brick display. With a step-by-step guide, even newcomers can build with confidence. Once completed, this creation makes a great addition to your desk décor.
£49.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Neaten up his bedside tables with this handy 3-in-1 charging station
If your other half is all about his tech, this wireless charging station is the perfect solution for charging all his gadgets at once. Holding his iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once, this dock gets to work as you safely sleep, with cooling heat holes at the back and without an annoying charging light. You can forget the tangled wires on your bedside table with this gift.
£35.99 at Amazon
Amazon
This sign is the finishing touch to any mancave
Home bar, bedroom, office, or garage, wherever your man’s downtime space is, brighten it up with this LED neon bar sign. With a beer glass design and hues of pink and red, this wall sign will add relaxing mood lighting to any room.
£39.99 at Amazon
Amazon
This gift box is ideal for the one who always gravitates towards a cheeseboard
Alcohol and cheese make the perfect pair so why not gift this boozy cheese gift hamper? Filled with a selection of cheeses, including gin and tonic cheddar and brewers’ choice barrel, and their must-have sidekicks, beetroot and garlic crackers, and real ale chutney – this gift box makes the ultimate cheeseboard.
£24.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Fitness fans will love this smart sports watch
With eight different sports modes, this water-resistant watch is great for tracking your activity, sleep, and heart rate. Perfect for those who love sports or looking to create a healthier lifestyle, you can set reminders, and alarms, count your steps, and receive your social media notifications as you go about your daily tasks.
£30.99 at Amazon
Amazon
This personalised apron is ideal for the head chef in your relationship
If your BF or husband loves cooking up a storm in the kitchen, then it’s only right to kit them out in this kitchen-appropriate apron. These hand-finished aprons can be personalised with the name of your partner, followed by the proud ‘head chef’ title.
£17.95 at Amazon
Amazon
This cookbook will have him cheffing up a feast
With over 100 new quick recipes to chef up in the kitchen, this Joe Wicks cookbook is ideal for any budding or self-acclaimed chefs. With energy-boosting breakfasts and meals fit for the family, your partner will have no excuse to not cook up a treat.
£10 at Amazon
Amazon
This Bluetooth beanie will be his new exercise buddy
Headphones slipping off and earphones falling out will be a thing of the past for your sporty other half, with this Bluetooth beanie. Made from a warm yet breathable material, this warm hat offers 10-12 hours of listening to music as you run, cycle, ski, or skate. Don’t worry, you’ll also still be able to reach him as you can even answer calls through the hat, without having to touch your phone.
£14.99 at Amazon
Amazon
These matching bracelets are perfect for you lowkey romantics
If you’re looking to show your love in an understated way, these matching promise bracelets are super cute. This small and affordable gift is a great idea for couples who don’t usually go big for Valentine’s Day or those who are still new to their relationship.
£2.70 at Amazon
Amazon
This phone camera lens kit will take his photography to a whole new level
If your partner is always snapping away with his phone camera every time you go somewhere new, then this lens kit might just be the perfect gift. With three different lenses to choose from, whether you’re taking a picture close up, far away, or wanting a 180° fish eye effect, simply clip it over your camera and you’re ready to go.
£15.41 at Amazon
Amazon
Your morning coffee just got an upgrade with this Guinness-inspired roast
If your other half is a fan of the Irish stout favourite, why not a Guinness-inspired coffee into his morning routine? This roast brings the iconic rich and malty sweetness from the brewery to your morning social brew, with hints of fruit and nut chocolate. Bonus points if he is a rugby fan as this creation is also made by ex-England rugby player, Brad Barritt.
£9.90 at Amazon
Amazon
These coffee-brewing travel bags are perfect for the morning commute
If your partner isn’t a fan of Guinness but is big on coffee, gift him these clever hand-roasted brewing bags. Ideal for campers, hikers, or those commuting to work, just simply add hot water into the bag and pour it into your mug. You can even use the bag time and time again to brew your coffee.
£7.95 at Amazon
Amazon
This mini speaker is perfect for your music-loving lover
Don’t be fooled by the size, this speaker might be tiny but it’s still able to fill the room with music for up to 12 hours. Its compact size makes it great for men who are always on the go, whether they’re always outdoors, an avid camper, or just like a shower singalong.
£17.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Open your very own G+T bar with this gin infusion kit
Take your shop-bought gin and make it your own. With four different infusions and garnishes, from chocolate orange to toasted coconut, this kit is a great activity for gin lovers to get stuck into and create their own concoctions.
£12.88 at Amazon
Amazon
This one’s for the photography enthusiasts
Print off your pic as soon as it’s taken with this cool camera. With its sleek and slim design and a bunch of fun colours to choose from, this pocket-friendly camera is ideal for carrying around on your travels – or even just day-to-day. It might be small but it takes high-quality photos of some of your favourite moments, before printing them instantly wherever you are.
£59.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Sweet tooth foodies will love this ultimate box of chocolate biscuits
With a variety of 71 chocolate biscuit bars to choose from, this selection box is definitely one for those with a sweet tooth. If your partner is always looking for something to snack on with his cuppa, this box will keep them sorted for some time.
£16.69 at Amazon
Amazon
This fragrance will take you both back to your favourite holiday by the beach
Want the scent of your favourite beach bae-cation to last forever? Well, this fragrance captures those summer beach days in a bottle, with hints of grapefruit and bamboo leaves and topped off with lavender and neroli. This is a scented treat for not only him but you too.
£18 at Amazon
Amazon
This gift is something you can both get involved in
This couples card game is a great interactive activity for Valentine’s Day (and beyond). With three levels of closeness to choose from, the Talk, Flirt, or Dare cards include fun conversation-starting questions and romantic dares. Things are set to be heating up this February 14th.
£15.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Nail Valentine’s Day breakfast with this heart-shaped pan
Whether you’re frying eggs, making omelettes, or flipping pancakes, this little heart-shaped gesture will take your brunch to a new love-filled level. Did we even mention the Instagram opportunities?
£7.79 at Amazon
Amazon
This painting set will have you both unleashing your inner artist
Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned professional, get creative with this at-home painting set. With a variety of paint tube colours, brushes, and canvases, you have everything ready to make some beautiful art on your next date night. You can paint each other, your favourite memory together, or even create sentimental artwork for your home.
£16.95 at Amazon
Amazon
Date night dinner is sorted with this authentic Italian pizza making kit
Head to the kitchen for a romantic evening making pizzas from scratch. This kit includes some of Italy’s highest quality pizza ingredients, from flour and yeast for the pizza dough to cans of rich tomato sauce. Just choose your own toppings to add and bake for the true pizza experience. This has everything you need to make a hearty pizza at home.
£22.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Let the dice decide what you’re doing for date night
Forget the stress of deciding what to do for date night, this dice chooses your next adventure for you. Making the perfect gift for spontaneous couples, mix it up and discover new things together with different activities to try and a variety of locations to visit.
£5.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Give each other a spa-like massage from home with this set
Bring the spa to your very own home with this organic massage oil set. The two essential oils work to create a sensory experience and ease body tension, whilst the wooden roller ball tools help to massage out each other’s knots and soothe built-up stress. This relaxing, intimate experience will leave your skin feeling silky soft.
£14.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Don’t just buy flowers, you can build them too with this Lego bouquet
This is a bouquet of flowers like you’ve never seen before. Designed with a mix of flowers and leaves, from roses and daisies to poppies and grasses, this never-wilting bloom makes for the perfect home accessory. Build this bouquet together as an activity for the two of you, or even build it to gift to your loved one, but these flowers will never be forgotten.
£49.99 at Amazon
Red Letter Days
Create your own chocolates with this workshop for two
If either of you are chocolate lovers, get stuck in with this chocolate-making workshop where you'll get a step-by-step guide to create your very own sweet treats. Learning the process from cocoa bean to chocolate bar, you'll leave this workshop with plenty of your creations - as long as you have resisted the temptation throughout the class.
£70 at Red Letter Days
Amazon
Write down the adventures on your joint bucket list with this journal
Make a note the dreams that you and your significant other share with this joint bucket list book. With a list of ideas to give you inspiration and brainstorming space to add your own, you can set your mutual goals and record your adventures as you achieve them. This future keepsake lets you write down your experience and save any memorabilia all in one place.
£8.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Get sculpting with this DIY pottery kit
Make your own ceramics at home (and without the need of a kiln) with this pottery starter kit for two. Follow the step-by-step guide to sculpt, carve and paint your waterproof home décor creations. With clay, tools, paints, varnishes, brushes and a sponge, this kit has everything you need for a fun craft night activity.
£39 at Amazon
Amazon
Date nights are sorted for the rest of the year with this box of cards
With 52 envelopes sealed with date ideas, and five completely blank so you can fill out with an activity of your choice, you can enjoy a year’s worth of dates chosen completely randomly. Choose a card a week and be surprised with activities for staying at home or going out.
£28.00 at Amazon
Amazon
Capture your favourite memories together in one place with this scrapbook set
Create your own love story with this handmade scrapbook. From trips away to celebrations, stick down photos from some of your favourite moments in the relationship, before decorating with the metallic marker pens and tape. This is a fun activity lets you reflect on your time together and gives you something to continue adding to in the future.
£15.88 at Amazon
Red Letter Days
Head to the Vintage Cinema to watch a film whilst sipping your favourite cocktail
With this voucher experience, you'll head to a revamped Victorian police station to watch a classic Hollywood movie. Relax in this small but cosy theatre as you sip on a cocktail of your choice. With fifteen different showings each month, this is an ideal cosy night out.
£29.00 at Red Letter Days
Amazon
Bake your way to the heart with these cookie stamps
If you and your partner’s love language is baking, then this set of heart cookie cutters and stamps might be right up your street. Made with sturdy and safe plastic, just lightly press these patterned moulds into your baked goods for the ultimate Valentine’s Day upgrade.
£8.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Shake up your Valentine’s Day with this cocktail making set
Every hour is happy hour at home with this ultimate mixology set. With everything you could possibly need from shakers and measures to strainers, challenge your partner to make your go-to cocktail order or even create a Valentine’s Day special.
£32.99 at Amazon
John Lewis
This hamper will make a foodie's Valentine's Day
If you’re looking for a real indulgent treat to share this Valentine’s Day, this foodie gift hamper might just be for you. This heart shaped wicker basket is filled with a variety of luxury biscuits, jams, a hot chocolate stirrer and even a mini bottle of Prosecco. Perfect for a cosy night in.
£80.00 at John Lewis
Amazon
Find out who’s the better partner with this couple’s card game
Giving you fun and personal challenges to complete, this light-hearted card game will show you how well you really know your other half. Inject some fun into any date night with scenarios that are set to make you laugh, cringe, and get to know each other better.
£8.99 at Amazon
Amazon
This fondue set is the finishing touch to any romantic meal
Unlock the ultimate romantic snack with this chocolate fondue set. Powered completely by a single tealight, melt your chocolate in the bowl and use the forks to dip in your fruit or snack of choice – a perfect way to end Valentine’s Day.
£17.95 at Amazon
Lovehoney
If you’re a sex toy beginner, then you can’t go wrong with a bullet vibrator
One reviewer said: “This was my very first sex toy, so I really wasn’t sure what to expect. I used it in the bath, and two-minutes later, on the last setting, I had a powerful orgasm and was ready to go about the rest of my day! Lovely toy for solo play, especially when you are finding your way in sex toy world. I have used it several times and always climax.”
£12.99 from Lovehoney
Amazon
Enjoy the pressure and pulsations from this clitoral suction toy
One reviewer said: “This is probably my favourite sex toy ever, and I have tried many. It is a life changing toy and I would 100% recommend it. People who struggle with oversensitivity may not like it, but someone who enjoys the feeling of oral sex and the sensation of a fairly powerful vibrator will definitely love this toy.”
£39.99 from Amazon
Lovehoney
Please and tease your prostate with this remote controlled massager
One reviewer said: “When I saw the ample size of this I thought not a chance, but chose a relaxed moment, warmed up with some smaller toys, and slowly popped this in. Eased it in at first then suddenly it went all the way and was surprisingly comfortable. It stayed securely in place and the vibrations were very pleasurable. First time with such a big toy but worth the patience. Have fun!”
£34.99 (was £69.99) from Lovehoney
LookFantastic
Apply pressure to the whole labia with this flame-shaped vibrator
One reviewer said: “I really enjoyed using The Firefighter. The tool was quite heavy and powerful which was great for stimulation, and it's also quiet which is great if you want to be discreet. I would highly recommend it!”
£34.97 (was £49.95) from LookFantastic
Amazon
Add some buzz to your butt with this sleek silicone vibrating plug
One reviewer said: “This is a great plug. I have spent money on a few different plugs — both vibrating and non-vibrating — but I was never really satisfied. This is definitely a great product, as it is small enough that you won't need any prep to work your way around but large enough to feel like something is definitely in there. The material used is really nice, and the different vibration styles are also a great feature.”
£29.99 from Amazon
Lovehoney
Enjoy powerful pulses with this mains-powered wand massager
One reviewer said: “This thing packs a punch, that's for sure. If you're looking for a toy that will absolutely blow your mind, this is the one for you. Once I reached the highest setting, I immediately had to turn it back down as it was so intense — so you may want to start slow. I definitely had one of the fastest and most intense orgasms, and was extremely impressed by it. It's a toy I constantly use.”
£54.99 from Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Mimic the feeling of sex with this fantastically textured fleshlight
One reviewer said: “This fleshlight toy is fantastic! Can be used with a partner or solo. About as close to the real thing as you can get so much better than a hand. I would highly recommend it!”
£44.99 from Lovehoney
LookFantastic
Set your sights on internal stimulation with this versatile vibe
One reviewer said: “Externally it was a bit buzzy, but internally it really shone. I don't know if it technically hit my G-spot, but it definitely hit some place that felt good. I'd definitely recommend it for beginners who may be a little nervous, as it only goes in a couple of inches. The vibrations travelled really well through my body, it felt like it was stimulating multiple areas. Good power given it's battery-operated.”
£34.97 (was £49.95) from LookFantastic
Lovehoney
Benefit from double the trouble with this dual-action device
One reviewer said: “I’ve never had such an explosive orgasm before! The clit suction is literally amazing, and combined with the shaft vibration... just wow. I’d honestly recommend this toy to any and every woman!”
£48.99 (was £69.99) from Lovehoney
Amazon
Play around with the many different modes of this app-controlled penis masturbator
One reviewer said: “Rather great and easy to use, and the 9-modes are a lot of fun to play with. It’s very easy to clean and is also discreet due to its size. It also has the added feature of being made from a much more flexible material, which really helps with girth and finding the right position.”
£22.99 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
Buy a bookworm this personalised heart-shaped corner page marker
Made from gorgeous Italian leather, this heart-shaped bookmark would be a thoughtful gift for any avid reader. When it comes to personalisation, you’ll be able to pick from eight colours of leather, as well as eight foiling options that’ll be used for engraving their initials.
£10.50 from Not On The High Street
The Body Shop
Help a stressed-out partner unwind before bed with this gorgeous massage oil
Infused with lavender and vetiver essential oils, this non-sticky massage oil would make the perfect gift for the partner who likes to spend time unwinding before they go to sleep. Plus, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, you could always offer a helping hand with the massage…
£19 from The Body Shop
Amazon
Make it easier for your favourite sports fan to watch matches on their phone
Whenever his favourite team is playing, my boyfriend can be found trying to subtly balance his phone on the arm of the sofa while we’re watching TV. To save him the hassle, I might just buy him this handy phone stand, so he can place it on the coffee table, and watch the game hands-free.
£10.99 from Amazon
Amazon
Bring a new element to their morning coffees with this handheld electric milk frother
This handy battery-powered gadget will give anyone who loves a hot drink the ability to make their own foamy flat whites and lattes from home. Simply pop it in the liquid, hold down the button for roughly fifteen seconds, and stop when you’re happy with the level of froth.
£6.99 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
And serve up their foamy beverage with a sweet chocolate-dusted message
Clearly, a dusting of powdered chocolate or cinnamon makes the ultimate finishing touch to any frothy beverage. So, personalise this stencil with your message of choice, and surprise your partner with a dusted message on their morning beverage!
£16 from Not On The High Street
Amazon
Bring a different dimension to date night with this card deck for couples
With this insightful deck of cards, you and your significant other will get to enjoy digging deep and learning more about each other from the comfort of your home. Great if you’re looking to spend more quality time together, it’ll be a brilliant addition to date night.
£14.99 from Amazon
Amazon
If they love a complicated coffee order, then get them a set of barista-style syrups
Ended up falling in love with the kind of person who always asks for a ridiculous amount of additions to their coffee? Then they’d absolutely love this set of barista-style syrups, where they’ll get to experiment with vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, gingerbread, and amaretto.
£9.37 from Amazon
Amazon
Make their morning commute more manageable with this handy travel mug
Whether it’s for the train journey into town, the walk to work, or the school run, this travel coffee cup will be a welcome addition to the commute for anyone who’s not fully awake until they’ve had their coffee. Plus, it comes with a straw, and even collapses down for easy storage.
£16.99 from Amazon
Beavertown Brewery
Treat a craft beer drinker to this Beavertown Brewery bundle
The perfect gift for a craft beer fan, this bundle includes five IPAs of varying unique flavours, a classic pale ale, a lager, and a Beavertown pint glass with its iconic psychedelic print. There are loads of other bundles to choose from, but this one feels like a good bet if you’re after a real range.
£16.50 from Beavertown Brewery
Amazon
If they like their food to pack a punch, then they’ll love growing their own chilli plants
There’s definitely a joke to be made somewhere here about turning up the heat. But in all seriousness, if your significant other is big on their spice, buy them this bestselling kit that’ll take them step-by-step through the process of growing their own chilli plants.
£10.86 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
Put an end to charger arguments with these personalised leather labels
Chargers are a real issue in my household, so I can’t help thinking that these labels would make a hilarious — yet actually useful — gift for my boyfriend. Plus, never again being accused of stealing his iPhone charger would also be a gift for me, too.
£10 from Not On The High Street
Amazon
Help keep your girlfriend who’s always cold warm with this wearable blanket
It’s February, it’s freezing, and we’re all trying to save money by not putting our heating on. So, don’t you even think about buying the woman in your life some skimpy lingerie! Instead, help her to stay warm and cosy by buying her a blanket with sleeves.
£19.99 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
Swap the standard coasters for this far more personal cork pair
There’s something super retro about this pair of cork coasters, and I truly can’t get enough of them. Just provide both of your names, and they’ll be elegantly engraved around a heart, on each coaster.
£18 from Not On The High Street
John Lewis & Partners
Treat a whisky lover to these decadent dark chocolate truffles
If your partner loves whisky, then you can’t go wrong with this signature Charbonnel et Walker box of eight dark chocolate truffles. Each truffle contains a delicious dark chocolate ganache, and a Scotch whisky centre.
£16 from John Lewis & Partners
Amazon
Make sure your plant-based partner doesn’t miss out on Valentine’s Day chocolate
It can be quite tricky to track down fancy boxes of chocolates or truffles that are vegan, so shopping for traditional Valentine’s Day sets will be a bit tricky. But this award-winning selection of truffles bit the bill, and are also really affordable.
£9.99 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
And if flowers aren’t her thing, then get her an edible rose instead
Far cheaper (and tastier) than a bouquet, this rose cookie card can be personalised with your partner’s name, and tastes amazing. Plus, it’ll fit easily through a letterbox, so is the perfect gift to send to a long-distance love.
£11.25 from Not On The High Street
Amazon
Bring some crafty fun to a Valentine’s date night with this clay and candle making kit
Fancy turning off Netflix and doing an activity together? In this kit, you’ll find everything needed to create two unique air dry clay candle pots, soy wax and peony rose fragrance oil for pouring your candles, and step-by-step instructions that’ll guide you through the whole process.
£50 from Amazon
Amazon
Stock up on face masks for the ultimate pamper night
Alongside lots of sweets and wine, I feel like face masks are an essential addition to any Galentine’s gathering. In this selection pack of top-rated Garnier sheet masks, you’ll get three face masks, and two eye masks — with different options for every skin type and concern.
£9.60 from Amazon
Dunelm
Dress the dinner table with this beautiful faux garland for date night
Perfecting your tablescape is key if you’re hosting an elegant home-cooked dinner for your significant other. So, to make it extra special, lay out a tablecloth, add pretty placemats, and make this gorgeous artificial gypsophila garland the centrepiece.
£30 from Dunelm
Not On The High Street
And snack on popcorn from these retro holders while you watch movies
Keeping it more casual? Organise the perfect movie night by bringing the duvet onto the sofa, dimming the lights, enjoying your favourite takeaway, and then serving up popcorn in this pair of retro-style hard plastic holders.
£19.95 from Not On The High Street
The Range
And snuggle up in this on-theme oversized blanket hoodie
Cosiness is key for a movie night, and you can bet that this sherpa-lined hooded blanket will help you stay warm. It comes in both blush pink and dark grey, and boasts a simple heart-shaped pattern that feels bang on-theme for February 14.
£17.99 from The Range
Amazon
Bring out this hilarious card game if you’re hosting an evening with other couples
Perfect for a double or triple date, this clever card game will have each couple answering questions about their significant other, in order to decide which pair know each other the best. Great fun, it’s a brilliant choice for a Valentine’s Day game night.
£21.90 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
Enjoy this sophisticated personalised cocktail set with your significant other
As a little treat for your partner, buy them this personalised cocktail bottle that comes with two gorgeous glasses, and an easy-to-follow recipe guide. There are seven delicious cocktails for you to choose from, and the label of the bottle will include your very own message.
£34.99 from Not On The High Street
Amazon
Lay these flickering LED tea lights around to add to the romantic ambience
Real candles are gorgeous, but they can be quite the hazard if you’ve got a lot of people in one room — so go for these realistic LED tea lights instead. Best of all, all 24 tea lights come with batteries fully installed, and will provide over 120 hours of gorgeous flickering light.
£16.99 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
Swap the standard ice cubes for these seasonal heart-shaped ones
Add a little extra love to your drinks this Valentine’s Day by ditching the boring mould for this heart-shaped silicone one. To go one step further, pop edible glitter in with the water, and you’ll end up with sparkly ice.
£12.75 from Not On The High Street
Amazon
Organise a ‘sip and paint’ session for your pals — or even just your partner
Easy to recreate yourself, a typical ‘sip and paint’ session typically involves drinking copious amounts of booze while everyone paints their very own mini canvas. Make ‘love’ the artistic theme, grab some paints, and enjoy a crafty evening.
£3.49 from Amazon
Amazon
And nab this Prosecco bumper pack so you’re fully stocked up on bubbles
Making sure you've got enough to drink is a crucial element of the evening — especially if you’re hosting a group of pals. So, be prepared by nabbing this crate of six bottles of Prosecco in advance.
£48.39 from Amazon
Prezzybox
If they have kids but that doesn't mean they don't appreciate a gorge bouquet when they see one.
It's *always* nice to receive flowers – even when you're absolutely knackered. This from Prezzybox comes complete with 12 pink roses in a box that'll fit through their letterbox.
£20 from Prezzybox
Not On The High Street
Bring the spa to them with this super fluffy towel robe.
Is there anything better than swanning around in a towel robe like you're living in a swanky hotel? Nope. This one is made from soft cotton towelling and comes with a tie sash and two patch pockets. You can also get their name embroidered on the chest to make the gift a little more personal.
£45 from Not On The High Street
Sephora
Give them the gift of silky soft lips with this vanilla mask.
Laneige does not mess around when it comes to lip masks. And when you spend 99% of your life fighting off colds, coughs, flu (you get the gist) it can be pretty delightful to receive a little pot of kindness for your sad, chapped lips.
£19 from Sephora
LookFantastic
Brighten their life – and face – with this thoughtful skincare set.
As someone whose skin has definitely taken a hit since becoming a parent (thanks hormones) any skincare that aims to brighten dull skin is a winner in my book. This set comes with the brand's best selling Squalane Cleanser, as well as a caffeine solution to reduce dark circles, ascorbic acid to hydrate and even skin tone, and a glycolic acid toning solution to mildly exfoliate.
£36.40 from LookFantastic
Amazon
Give the gift of peace and quiet with these noise cancelling earbuds.
We have it under good authority that these Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K True Wireless Earbuds are pretty decent at keeping unwanted noise at bay. Whether they're always listening to music or they like to catch up on Audible when walking the baby around the park, they will delight in this kind and considerate gift.
£99.99 from Amazon
ASOS
Sometimes it's just really nice to receive a luxe set of PJs.
Especially when you spend 75% of your life in them. These celestial print stunners from ASOS are silky smooth. If the in-laws turn up unannounced, they won't feel embarrassed to answer the door in them. Winning.
£40 from ASOS
Amazon
Give them something to lose themselves in after a long day at work.
This video game for PS5 follows the story of a stray cat who ends up lost in a long-forgotten cybercity and it's oddly addictive. They can complete missions and follow a storyline while also doing cat things like scratch people's walls. Satisfying.
£32.40 from Amazon
Boots
Offer their toes a little treat with this at-home foot spa.
Honestly if there's one thing all parents know it's that self-care can very swiftly go out of the window when kids come along. This foot spa from Revlon provides a relaxing bubbling massage and comes with a pedicure set for after. Sounds toe-tally brilliant tbh.
£29.99 from Boots
Red Letter Days
Allow a parent a day off with this fabulously crafty course.
When you spend a lot of time with kids in tow, sometimes it can be quite nice to have some time to yourself. That's why this two-hour pottery course for one is sure to go down a treat.
£65 from Red Letter Days
Not On The High Street
Keep them toasty on the sofa when the kids are finally in bed.
This rust red herringbone wool throw will look stunning on any sofa, which is great news because that's where most parents tend to spend a lot of their evenings these days. It's also super cosy and was woven in Yorkshire. What's not to love?
£85 from Not On The High Street
Red Letter Days
Treat them to a spa day and afternoon tea because they truly deserve it.
This utterly glorious spa day for one includes an Elemis treatment lasting 55 minutes, full use of the spa and leisure facilities, as well as afternoon tea. All at Macdonald Spa Hotels up and down the country. Heavenly.
£99 from Red Letter Days
John Lewis
Give the gift of a terrific night's sleep with this weighted blanket.
Sleep is pretty hard to come by these days so any extra help is a bonus. This super snug blanket has a special weighty filling to apply even pressure across the body. It's designed to help reduce restlessness and aid relaxation. What's not to love?
£100 from John Lewis
This Works
Help them unwind with this gorgeous black spice and cedar candle.
This particular fragrance is one of This Works' best sellers – and it's no wonder, thanks to its blend of warming cinnamon, soothing cedarwood and calming frankincense. Their home will smell amazing.
£26 from Sephora
John Lewis
These cups are perfect for parents powered by caffeine.
Not only are these Denby mugs incredibly easy on the eye (we love the ombre pattern), but they're also trés practical for the 7+ cups of coffee and tea they're putting away on a daily basis.
£42 from John Lewis
Red Letter Days
Let them blow off some steam with this outdoor karting session.
Because after a tough few days, sometimes all you need to do is rag it around a race track for 45 minutes with fellow petrol heads.
£85 from Red Letter Days
